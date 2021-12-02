What will happen to Lucas and Sara? Hugo Silva and Michelle Jenner return for the final stretch of ‘Paco’s Men’

The suspense reaches its maximum in the final stretch of ‘Los Hombres de Paco’. Hugo Silva and Michelle Jenner return to be the protagonists of the last two chapters, in which the whole truth about Lucas and Sara will be discovered. Thus they meet again with Paco Tous, Pepón Nieto, Carlos Santos, Neus Sanz, Amparo Larrañaga, Amaia Sagasti and Juan Grandinetti, and after the chapters in which Adriana Ozores, Juan Diego, Mario Casas and Fede Celada have participated.

The outcome of Lucas’s plot will be key, after Paco has discovered that he has another family apart from Sara. Also, why are Russian nuclear arms dealers persecuting and spying on you?









Hugo Silva He was happy during the filming of the last sequences: “It is something natural, like being with the family, with very emotional moments because we were together and a lot of time has passed,” he says in this interview.

For its part, Michelle Jenner, Far from the sadness of the farewell, he acknowledged having that “joy and happiness” for the experience. “I’m very happy to be able to be with my teammates again and feel that time has not passed, and all that chemistry that we have, that we are like a family,” he confesses.

That mixture of feelings is also shared Paco Tous: “The last days of filming are also a little emotional.” And her new partner in fiction, Amparo Larrañaga, He also faced the recording recognizing that he had been “very happy” playing Dolores.

Surely you are also interested …

Juan Grandinetti successfully exceeds the questionnaire of ‘Paco’s men’