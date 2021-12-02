What is Raúl Jiménez missing to surpass Chicharito as the best Mexican ‘9’ in the Premier League?

Javier Hernández and Raúl Jiménez are the most important Mexican footballers who have played in the Premier league. However the ‘Wolf of Tepeji’ is still one notch below ‘Chicharito‘in some areas, since Hernandez He is considered the Aztec who has shone the most in English football.

ESPN Digital share what is missing Raul to surpass Javier and position himself as the best Mexican ‘9’ who has played in the best league in the world.

Raúl Jiménez celebrated in the air with the Wolves Getty Images

WIN TITLES

Jimenez has signed great performances with the Wolves and he has become one of the main references of the squad, but he has not raised any trophies with this club. For its part, Javier boasts of very important titles during his time in England by winning twice the Premier league (2011 and 2013) with Manchester United, a club with which he also won the Community Shield. Do not forget that it will always be easier to win a trophy with a team as big as him. United, than with one who always struggled with the rise and fall.

Raul He won titles in Portugal and Spain, but in England it seems very difficult for him to win a cup due to the high competition that exists and the reduced squad with the Wolves, which is a long way from the ‘Big Six’.

PLAY IN A BIG CLUB

The ‘Wolf’ has militated in Atlético de Madrid and Benfica, two very important clubs in Spain and Portugal, respectively, however, in England, the Wolves, who have had great games led by the Mexican, are not considered a large or medium team.

2 Related

Thanks to your numbers. Raul has been associated with important clubs in the Premier As the Manchester United and Arsenal, however, there were never any actual negotiations with the aforementioned teams. For its part, Javier Hernandez had the opportunity to play in the Manchester and be a protagonist under the mandate of Sir Alex Ferguson. Notably Hernandez He also had the opportunity to defend the Real Madrid shirt.

With 30 years, Raul He would currently have few options of signing with one of the teams that belong to the exclusive club the “Big Six” of England, although if he manages to regain the level he showed during his first two years in the Premier league It could get the attention of the greats again.

Chicharito Hernández celebrates against Real Madrid playing for United Getty Images

GOALS and ASSISTS

With 37 goals and 16 assists, Raul Jimenez is getting closer to equaling ‘Chicharito‘, who with Manchester United and West Ham scored 53 targets and 16 passes to goal in the Premier league. The ‘Lobo’ is 17 points away from surpassing Javier and consolidating himself as the Aztec with the most goals in England, however, it will not be easy since Raul is trying to regain his level after a long recovery after the header he had with David Luiz.

In this campaign, Raul He only has three touchdowns in 13 games and has signed streaks of up to five consecutive games without scoring.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

England’s best forwards must contest the Champions League being the most important club competition in the world and Raul Jimenez he has not been able to guide the Wolves to the ‘Orejona’. While ‘Chicharito’ In his first season with United he had an outstanding participation in the Champions League and was even a starter in the Grand Final that they lost against Barcelona.

The 100 best soccer players and coaches in the world, chosen by the experts of ESPN. Complete list

Jimenez has experience in the ‘Orejona’ contest, since he has played minutes with Benfica and Atlético, but he has never played beyond the Quarterfinals. With the Wolves, before his skull injury, he came to be in positions of Champions, but they lost momentum in recent dates to only get the ticket to the Europa League.