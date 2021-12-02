What do Tigres and León need to qualify for the final?

In ESPN Digital we present what each team needs to access the series for the title of the Apertura 2021

In a fast-paced game, Tigres and León started the semifinals of the Apertura 2021 with the match held this Wednesday night at the San Nicolás de los Garza University Stadium in which the locals turned it around in the final minutes and took the victory 2-1.

The other semifinal, which begins on Thursday in the country’s capital, will face Pumas with Atlas in a series where the red and black start as favorites.

Andrés Lillini’s team surprised América in the quarterfinals with a resounding 3-1 at the Azteca Stadium and in the play-off they had Toluca beat it 2-1 at the Nemesio Diez.

Then in ESPN Digital we present what each team needs.

Tigres and León provided an intense match. Imago 7

Result in the first leg: (Tigers 2-1 Leon)

Game of return: Saturday, December 4 (21:00)

Campus: Nou Camp

Tigers and Lion They collided in the first semifinal of the Apertura 2021 with a vibrant match and with goals in compensation time, the people of Monterrey gave the first blow in the search to be finalists, as they took advantage of 2-1. Although nothing has been said, everything will be defined in the return game next Saturday at the León stadium.

For the return, same that will be in the house of Lion, for Tigres it is enough to tie the score, since the difference goal they have in favor would give them the advantage on aggregate. In case they remain, for example: 1-1 or 2-2, the northern cats would have one more goal and would be finalists.

Tigres seeks its first final under the command of Miguel Herrera. Imago 7

Likewise, victory, by whatever difference, puts them in the final match in the fight for the title. What’s more, Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera would live his first final as technical director of the Tigers.

Meanwhile, León must win by a goal difference to equalize the global score. That is, if those led by Ariel holan win, for example: 1-0, 2-1 or 3-2, they would equal the global score and go to the final by position in the general table, since they were higher than Tigers.

It is worth mentioning that for this contest the tiebreaker criterion for the away goal was eliminated.

If León advances, it would mark the tournament of Ariel holan, coach of the Panzas Verdes, as he would reach the final in his debut tournament and equal what he did Andres Lillini, strategist of Cougars, in Guard1anes 2020 when, curiously, he played the final against León in his debut as the helmsman of the first team.

In this first leg game, although the people of Monterrey controlled the game and had the greatest amount of dangerous actions, they suffered to capitalize on their attacks, which were followed and that put Rodolfo Cota to be the figure of those from the Bajío.

At the end of the match, the ‘Louse’ Herrera sought to match anyway and they were Florian thauvin and Carlos Gonzalez who gave the victory and the comeback to the home team, who will now have an advantage in the second leg.

Going match: Thursday, December 2 (9:00 p.m.) at the University Olympic Stadium

Game of return: Sunday, December 5 (7:00 p.m.) at the Jalisco Stadium

The rojinegros closed their classification on Saturday night by having Rayados and since then they already knew who their rival would be in the anteroom of the final since Pumas was in charge of “cleaning” their way and leaving them as the best placed in the general table.

With that in mind, the team led by Diego Cocca can tie both commitments (or the aggregate) and access the fight for the title for its best location.

Pumas has already shown that it does not weigh him down to close the series in someone else’s yard since he was in charge of dispatching Toluca and América as a visitor.

In the regular phase, on Day 1, they tied without annotations in a match held at the Olympic University.