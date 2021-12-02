Watch out! These are deodorants that have carcinogenic substances
There are some deodorants that among its components have substances that can be carcinogenic so they will be withdrawn from the market.
The benzene It is one of those chemicals and has been found in at least 108 lots of aerosols and deodorants from 30 different brands.
According to the United States Food Administration (FDA), benzene has “unacceptable toxicity.” However, the FDA had allowed the “temporary” use of benzene in liquid hand sanitizers during the pandemic.
Consequences of using benzene in deodorants
The benzene it can cause leukemia so antiperspirants like Old Spice and Secret should be removed. These are the body sprays to avoid:
- Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport
- Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger
- Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Pure Sport Plus
- Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger
- Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Spray Invisible Ultimate Captain
- Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented
- Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air
- Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Double Pack
- Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh
- Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Water Lily
- Secret Fresh Collection Spray Invisible Lavender
- Secret Fresh Collection Spray Invisible Light Essentials
- Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Pink Spray
- Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Completely Clean
- Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Protecting Powder
- Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set
There are still other brands that have levels of benzene equal or higher, according to the laboratory that performed the tests.
The benzene It is created with both natural and artificial processes and according to the CDC can trick the cells of the body into not working properly. It is even part of oil and cigarette smoke, which is why the substance is highly carcinogenic.
chp
