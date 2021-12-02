Watch out! These are deodorants that have carcinogenic substances

There are some deodorants that among its components have substances that can be carcinogenic so they will be withdrawn from the market.

The benzene It is one of those chemicals and has been found in at least 108 lots of aerosols and deodorants from 30 different brands.

Related news

According to the United States Food Administration (FDA), benzene has “unacceptable toxicity.” However, the FDA had allowed the “temporary” use of benzene in liquid hand sanitizers during the pandemic.

Pexels

Consequences of using benzene in deodorants

The benzene it can cause leukemia so antiperspirants like Old Spice and Secret should be removed. These are the body sprays to avoid:

Old Spice High Endurance AP Spray Pure Sport

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Pure Sport Plus

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Invisible Spray Stronger Swagger

Old Spice Hardest Working Collection Spray Invisible Ultimate Captain

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Unscented

Old Spice Below Deck Powder Spray Fresh Air

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh Double Pack

Secret Aerosol Powder Fresh

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Spray Water Lily

Secret Fresh Collection Spray Invisible Lavender

Secret Fresh Collection Spray Invisible Light Essentials

Secret Fresh Collection Invisible Pink Spray

Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Completely Clean

Secret Outlast Invisible Spray Protecting Powder

Old Spice Pure Sport 2021 Gift Set

There are still other brands that have levels of benzene equal or higher, according to the laboratory that performed the tests.

The benzene It is created with both natural and artificial processes and according to the CDC can trick the cells of the body into not working properly. It is even part of oil and cigarette smoke, which is why the substance is highly carcinogenic.

chp