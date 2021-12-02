Watch out! These are deodorants that have carcinogenic substances

There are some deodorants that among its components have substances that can be carcinogenic so they will be withdrawn from the market.

The benzene It is one of those chemicals and has been found in at least 108 lots of aerosols and deodorants from 30 different brands.

