Wall Street closes the decline due to the arrival of Ómicron to the United States

Wall Street continues to close with lower indices. Photo: Reuters

This Wednesday, Wall Street closed lower after that a morning rally faded because investors were concerned about the arrival of the Omicron variant in the United States. After having advanced up to 1.9% in the late morning, the S&P 500 gave up its gains to close with losses along with the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq.

“The market is grappling with the dual concerns of the Omicron variant, which may or may not be able to evade the vaccine,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance.

The numbers on Wall Street

The index Dow Jones fell 1.34% to 34,022.04 points; the Nasdaq technology lost 1.83% to 15,254.05 points and the S&P 500, 1.18%, to 4,513.04 points.

While the top 11 S&P sectors were gaining in the early afternoon, most fell towards the end of the session. The communications services sector was the one that fell the most in Wall Street.

“The scenario is known,” reacted Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda, “Wall Street will continue to be guided by the news about the coronavirus until it is known what to do against this wave,” he added.

In the morning, the first confirmed case of the coronavirus variant Omicron in the United States it was detected in California, reported the federal agency the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021. The person, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is in quarantine and has since tested positive. All close contacts have been contacted and tested negative, ”the CDC said in a statement.

Therefore, speculation rose by Wall Street and the falls were reflected this afternoon

The subject had returned from South Africa on November 22, two days before that country announced the appearance of the new variant. Then, he tested positive on Monday, November 29, before the virus’s genome was sequenced.