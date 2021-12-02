Vin Diesel thinks about the return to his planet X

The actor thinks about Groot’s return to planet X in the Guardians of the Galaxy special

The actor of the saga Fast and furious, Vin Diesel, has commented on the newsflash that says that Groot, in addition to appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, will also appear in Guardians of The Galaxy Holiday Special and in the special I Am Groot. on Disney +. While some might think that they will be fun and unique stories that might not have major implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the voice of Groot in the movie saga, Vin Dieselhe joked while talking to fellow ComicBook.com.

And this is because in one of the next films they incorporate the lore the appearance of your home planet, Planet X, so taking advantage of the statements he made with the medium about the next launch of Black widow, which gave an idea to Vin Diesel: “If next Saturday you talk to Feige [que ya sabéis, no es otro que el jefe de Marvel Studios, Kevin]You can ask him about Groot’s story, about the return to Planet X ”. In Marvel lore this is Groot’s home planet and where the rest of his species reside. Flora Colossi. He was once known as Taluhnia in a trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy, but now it appears to be known exclusively as Planet X.

Vin Diesel is working on the launch of Fast and furious 9, the franchise for which he is most recognized, where he has starred in Dominic Toretto since 2001, which will hit theaters next June 25 .