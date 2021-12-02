Vin Diesel publicly asks Dwayne Johnson to return in Fast & Furious 10, appealing to family, of course

Vin Diesel wants to permanently bury the hatchet, publicly asking Dwayne Johnson to return for the finale of Fast & Furious.

During the filming of Fast & Furious 8, the tension could be cut with a knife. Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson They got into a fight on set and did not film a scene together again.

The feud went beyond the set, with some misplaced statements making the brawl go public, and leading to Dwayne Johnson’s departure from the high-octane franchise.

Johnson would reprise his character, Luke hobbs, in the Hobbs & Shaw spin-off, opposite Jason Statham, but would not return for Fast & Furious 9.

While it was long said that the two actors “fixed” their differences, this summer Johnson confirmed that he would not return to the main franchise, although Hobbs & Shaw has a sequel on the table.

That may be about to change, as Vin Diesel has wanted to take another step toward reconciliation by publicly asking Dwayne Johnson to return to the franchise.

It has been through Instagram, where the actor who gives life to Dominic Toretto has published a photograph of both characters with a very clear request in the description.

Hilariously, Diesel turns to the family to move The Rock, remembering that his sons call him “Uncle Dwayne.”

There is also a small allusion to Paul walker (Pablo) in the description, highlighting a promise Vin Diesel made to the late actor that the ending of Fast & Furious would be colossal.

Vin Diesel says he hopes Dwayne Johnson will return to “fulfill his destiny” in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The tenth (and penultimate) film in the main saga is scheduled to premiere in 2023, so filming will begin sometime in 2022.

Do you think Dwayne Johnson will agree to return to Fast & Furious? Will it stay away from the main saga?