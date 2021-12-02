Vin Diesel, meet the Mexican who stole his heart

Vin Diesel He has decided to share his life and start a family next to the Mexican model Paloma Jimenez, who is now dedicated to taking care of her three children and her famous partner.

Paloma Jiménez was born on August 22, 1983 in Acapulco (Vin Diesel is 16 years older than the Mexican). For years he was the image of important brands of soft drinks, automobiles and even worked alongside personalities such as Sofía Vergara, Christina Aguilera and Ricky Martin.

Vin Diesel met the mexican model in 2007 on a red carpet in Hollywood and friends of the couple say that the attraction was immediate, they kept their relationship a secret until a year later, the couple gave birth to their first daughter.

The Diesel-Jiménez family

Paloma Jiménez gave birth to her first daughter Hania riley diesel when he was 24 years old. Three years later he was born Vincent Sinclair Diesel.

In 2015 Vin Diesel’s youngest daughter arrived, Pauline (the actor chose this name in honor of his great friend Paul walker, who was killed in a car accident).

After 14 years of relationship, the couple has ruled out, for the moment, the possibility of getting married because they still do not consider it necessary or important for them.

Those close to Vin and Paloma describe them as “the perfect couple” because they assure that they have an excellent relationship, based on communication and that they tend to waste honey wherever they go. The also producer of “Fast & Furious” He has declared his attraction to Mexican folklore and values, qualities that he has found in his beautiful partner.

“Mexico is in my heart”: Vin Diesel

In an interview for Unotv.com, the actor who is about to premiere the ninth installment of “Fast and Furious” He assured that he loved the people of Mexico and he confessed that very soon he will set foot on national land.

He also added having very good memories of our country because it was here that his friendship with the cast of “Fast and Furious” was strengthened, in particular with Paul Walker.

“I love Mexico, the people and the country, I have great memories especially in 2008 when we filmed there and my daughter was three weeks old”