User spends 13 million pesos on virtual yacht

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 01.12.2021 20:31:38





The rage of the NFTs (Tokens representing unique items) has only just begun and many users they have already started buy several of these by quantities truly exorbitant, as did a subject in a video game called The Sandbox.

The Sandbox is a game that acts as a metaverse and, although it has not yet been completed, it has already given us something to talk about, because a user a virtual yacht was bought for this platform for 650 thousand dollars, that is, approximately 13 million pesos.

It should be said that in this videogame users can againstr with The Fantasy Inslands, a set of 100 private islands they have their own residences. Of course, these areas are NFTs, so players will have more purchase options within this title.

Congrats to the new owner of The Metaflower NFT Super Mega Yacht on making metaverse NFT history. This auction marks the highest price paid for a @TheSandboxGame NFT asset at 149 ETH ($ 650,000), and an exciting time for every member of the Fantasy Community. pic.twitter.com/Nl0278JbOT – Republic Realm (@joinrepublic_re) November 24, 2021

Something incredible about The Sandbox project is that, although they continue to develop it, has 165 shareholders, which have invested up to $ 90 million at. Some of the investors of the video game are, nothing more and nothing less than Snoop Dogg, Manchester City, Atari and Square Enix.

Undoubtedly the subject of NFTs is surprising and it is certain that it will not be long for such a crazy acquisition to become known.