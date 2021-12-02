UABJO Medicine students participate in the National Physiology Contest

Luis Garrido Cruz, Sergio Raúl Jiménez Hernández, Fernando Guevara Blanco, as well as Jasiel Aldair Garcia, are the students of the UABJO School of Medicine, who will take part in the National Physiology Contest that will be held from December 1 to 3.

This was announced by Olga Alicia Quiroz Treviño, head of the Department of Physiology, who said that since 2012 they take part in activities where representatives of the UNAM, National Polytechnic, UAM, UANL, Autonomous of Baja California, Tabasco, Veracruz participate. , Mérida, Aguascalientes, La Salle, URSE, Ciudad Victoria, Benemérita de Puebla, UPAEP, Autónoma de Querétaro, among others.

He stated that good places have been achieved for Oaxaca; “In Colima they finished in third place, we have done an excellent role in this contest, they are all students of the Physiology degree and they are prepared by me.”

He added that due to sanitary conditions, the university facilities have had to be adapted, since the activities will be virtual.

“The organizers, the Mexican Society of Physiological Sciences, tell us that certain requirements must be met, so that they are monitoring us in real time, to see our students, who are fourth and fifth year of the race.”

Physiology is responsible for the study of the functioning of the body’s organisms, it is a basic subject, he explained.

For his part, the director of the faculty, Luis Manuel Sánchez Navarro, wished the students luck of whom he did not doubt have thoroughly prepared to put up the name of that institution.

He highlighted the importance of this type of contest that serves so that future doctors have a better preparation in their professional development.