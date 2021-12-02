Twitter Introduces Search Ads on HIV Information

Twitter today launched another global expansion of the notifications #HayHelp, focused on search ads on information from HIV around the Asia-Pacific and Americas regions: Brazil, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Spanish-speaking Latin America, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States.

This notice will provide a valuable resource with reliable information regarding HIV and will encourage people to seek help when they need it.

The service is in addition to the #HayHayuda notifications available for mental health and suicide prevention, vaccination, child sexual exploitation, COVID-19 and gender violence; This work is part of our efforts to guarantee people access to public information and quality resources in the health area.

When people search for keywords associated with HIV, the main search result will now include notices in the local language, encouraging them to consult reliable information and sources of help, be they websites or hotlines of local public health authorities or non-profit organizations. profit.

Twitter will continue to work alongside leading public health authorities and NGOs providing emergency care, testing, emotional support and counseling, to ensure that the keywords generated by the notification are relevant. Some of the keywords include, but are not limited to:

How to search and find reliable information about HIV on Twitter

In the mobile app:

Click the Explore tab.

Type and enter your HIV-related keyword or query in the Search option at the top.

A message will appear for you to have more information – click to access reliable data.

On desktop:

Go to Start.

Write and enter the keyword or query related to HIV in the Search option at the top right.

A message about #HayHayuda will appear – click to access reliable information and data about it.

Emoji #WorldAidsDay

In partnership with UNAIDS (@ONUSIDALatina), Twitter also released a red ribbon emoji to raise awareness about HIV. The emoji, symbol for World AIDS Day, is available from November 24 to December 5, 2021 and will automatically appear in your Tweet when you use any of the following hashtags:

With information from López-Dóriga Digital