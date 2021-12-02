Tribute to the Pillars of Business Well-being ”- RD Social Newspaper

The Pension Fund Administrator, AFP Siembra and the Capex Professional Training and Innovation Center, sponsored the talk entitled “Human Management: Tribute to the Pillars of Business Well-being” by Dr. Zoilo Emilio García.

The facilitator is an expert in research on the phenomenon of mental health in the Dominican Republic. During his presentation, he talked about the impact of mental health on employees. In addition, he offered attendees the guidelines for the correct handling of the possible dynamics that could manifest themselves in organizations, after the pandemic. Likewise, he indicated the main techniques to recover emotional well-being.

Dr. García emphasized the human talent managers in the measures to protect the psychosocial well-being, the work environment and the productivity of the collaborators within the institutions.

During the event, the Commercial and Services Vice President of AFP Siembra, Irving Muñíz thanked everyone and stated that, “Connecting with the knowledge community is a way to invest and enhance talent. That is why for our company the training of Human Talent Management professionals is essential and is part of the main initiatives of our Training and Transformation Siembra para ti program ”.

Finalizó diciendo “Gracias por su gestión, por agregar valor y fortalecer nuestra mejor inversión, las personas, su bienestar y talento”.

In turn, Mr. Oscar Frías, vice president of FUNDACAPEX said: “The commitment they have shown to provide our people with protection supplies, support them in vaccination tasks, fill out medications, tests, in short, to be present in a time of health crisis and world economic reordering ”. He ended by saying: “on behalf of all the people who impact every day, thank you for being company, support and manage in a truly humane way.”

The activity concluded with a social cocktail as a celebration of the end of the year, by AFP Siembra and Capex, recognizing the managers of human talent for their titanic work.