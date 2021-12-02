Top 5 Kate Winslet Movies

Kate Winslet won everyone’s hearts when she played Rose in Titanic, making one of the most remembered couples in film history alongside Leonardo Di Caprio. Using a formula that combines the averages of his films on Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB (the most complete databases on the Internet in terms of the taste of American critics and the public, respectively), we have produced a Top 5 with the best films they have. Kate Winslet in her cast. Be careful, we are not talking about her best performances, but about the best films in which she has worked. 5. ‘Titanic’ (James Cameron, 1997)

Without a doubt the best known film of his career and the one that gave him the status of Hollywood star. The true story of the sinking of the Titanic, told from the point of view of two lovers from very different social classes, dazzled audiences around the world and won 11 Oscars. Winslet received the second nomination of her career, but lost the statuette to the Helen Hunt for ‘Best … impossible’. 4. ‘Heavenly creatures’ (Peter Jackson, 1994)

Winslet made her film debut in 1994 with Peter Jackson in this film in which, together with Melanie Lynskay, she interprets the story of two schoolmates who create an imaginary world full of fantasy to isolate themselves from their surroundings. Winner of the Silver Lion for Best Director at the Venice Film Festival. 3. ‘Hamlet’ (Kenneth Branagh, 1996)

The actress was Ophelia in this adaptation of Shakespeare’s play which, despite being a commercial failure, garnered 4 Oscar nominations. She won the Empire Award for Best British Actress for her role in the film. 2. ‘Sense and sensitivity’ (Ang Lee, 1995)

Ang Lee directed the 1995 adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name in which Winslet played Marianne, the middle of the three Dashwood sisters. Emma Thompson won an Oscar for the film’s screenplay and Winslet received her first nomination. 1. ‘Forget about me!’ (Michel Gondry, 2004)