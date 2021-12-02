Tom Cruise’s worst nightmare comes true: positive on the set of ‘Mission Impossible 7’

Photo by Stefano Mazzola / Awakening / Getty Images – 2020 Stefano Mazzola / Awakening

Tom Cruise explodes in the filming of ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ due to anticovid measures

Last December, the famous actor, through an audio made public by ‘The Sun’, showed his anger at the lightness with which his team skipped the security measures against Covid-19. Now, a positive for the production of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ in the UK.

“You can tell it to people who are losing their damn homes because our industry is closed. They are not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. I sleep with that every night: the future of this fucking industry!” the famous Hollywood actor before the relaxation of two members of the filming for not maintaining security measures.

The audio, which became famous around the world, showed Tom Cruise’s concern for an industry gripped by the Covid-19 crisis, and which is only now beginning to show a certain glow at the box office.

Well, his worst nightmare, a new stop in the movie due to the terrible virus, has occurred. Production has had to stop after at least one positive for coronavirus during its filming in the UK during routine equipment testing. In a statement, Paramount and Skydance, producers of the seventh installment of the franchise, confirmed that the film is stopped, at least, until June 14.

It is not the first time that the film has to stop its production. When he was going to start filming in Venice, the Covid crisis broke out that completely paralyzed the industry. Months later, several positives in Italy sent the entire team home.

‘Mission Impossible 7’ is scheduled to premiere on May 27, 2022.