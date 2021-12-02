Tom Cruise’s new craze for Mission Impossible: Hanging from an old stunt plane

Each new movie in the saga of Mission Impossible represents a clear new challenge for Tom Cruise: How will he be able to surpass himself?

Since the fourth film in the series, Mission Impossible Ghost Protocol, featured the actor hanging from the Burj Khalifa building, subsequent installments have raised the stakes. Being out of a plane taking flight, driving a helicopter, jumping from thousands of meters high. Nothing seems to be a barrier to the feats that the actor decides to carry out without using green screens or stuntmen.

Well, for one of the next films in the pipeline, an Impossible Mission 8 that does not yet have an official title, the actor decided to hang himself from the wing of a plane from the times of World War II. Not only that, hang from the plane as it flips through the air.

As a source told The Sun, “Tom began learning to fly a Boeing Stearman biplane earlier this year for a major stunt scene in Mission: Impossible 8.”

“Obviously it’s a highly skilled assignment but, as usual, he has no plans to cut corners or bring in a stuntman. Filming has just finished on Mission: Impossible 7, but Tom hasn’t taken a break. And trying to film amazing scenes with an 80-year-old plane is particularly dangerous, “they say.

The following photos capture part of the tests that are carried out for the film.

Mission Impossible 8 will hit theaters in July 2023 under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie.