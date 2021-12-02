Today’s Free Fire Codes December 1, 2021; all free rewards

There are things that never change. Months pass and the situation remains stable, as in the case of Free Fire, which receives new reward codes daily for free. We are talking about the game mode, the multiplayer battle royale title that works under the model free-to-play, that is, free but with microtransactions. Garena’s production is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, so all of these players can enjoy loot boxes, diamonds, and more for free. Next, we offer you all the reward codes for this Wednesday, December 1, 2021, available in the different territories of the world.



Run and don’t miss out on today’s rewards, which can usually only be redeemed during the next 24 hours natural. These are the rewards codes for today Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in Garena Free Fire.

Free Fire: reward codes for today, December 1, 2021

UU64YCDP92ZB

FF11DAKX4WHV

PK95JK8QWK4X

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe only)

M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe only)

FF101N59GPA5

X99TK56XDJ4X

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFX60C2IIVYU

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8JKNXUB96C9P

8FEUQJXPDKA7

MV9CQ27LQJOL

FXCVBNMKDSXC

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FF22NYW94A00

FFTQT5IRMCNX

3OVTN5443GFQ

WHYGN3J29VZU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

FF5XZSZM6LEF

FFXVGG8NU4YB

FFE4E0DIKX2D

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHGVCDSE

F7UIJHBGFDFR

FFTI-LM65-9NZB

SPEH-GKWH-GSW9

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

E7SK-E1R6-31H1

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

SPEH-FABF-9HSD

E7SK-E1R6-31H1

FBSH-ARE1-0RBU5

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

FFES-PORT-S3MU

ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

5G9G-CY97-UUD4

QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E

FF6M-1L8S-QAUY

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?

The first step is for you to click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site. Then, log in with your Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter. Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm. Finally, once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.

Free fire It is available for free through the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play if you have an Android mobile or tablet. Compatible players can download it on PC by following these simple steps.

