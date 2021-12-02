Today’s Free Fire Codes December 1, 2021; all free rewards
There are things that never change. Months pass and the situation remains stable, as in the case of Free Fire, which receives new reward codes daily for free. We are talking about the game mode, the multiplayer battle royale title that works under the model free-to-play, that is, free but with microtransactions. Garena’s production is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, so all of these players can enjoy loot boxes, diamonds, and more for free. Next, we offer you all the reward codes for this Wednesday, December 1, 2021, available in the different territories of the world.
Before giving to meet all Free Fire codes for this Wednesday, December 1, 2021In the following tutorials we explain what is the best configuration to make auto headshot shots and how to make your nickname invisible so that no one sees your name while you participate in the games. Also, surely you are interested in how to put colored letters, codes and symbols on the profile. We also show you how to get memory fragments to level up the character for free.
Run and don’t miss out on today’s rewards, which can usually only be redeemed during the next 24 hours natural. These are the rewards codes for today Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in Garena Free Fire.
Free Fire: reward codes for today, December 1, 2021
- UU64YCDP92ZB
- FF11DAKX4WHV
- PK95JK8QWK4X
- CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe only)
- M68TZBSY29R4 (Europe only)
- FF101N59GPA5
- X99TK56XDJ4X
- FF7WSM0CN44Z
- FFA9UVHX4H7D
- FFA0ES11YL2D
- FFX60C2IIVYU
- JIMYLVT46V2Z
- 8JKNXUB96C9P
- 8FEUQJXPDKA7
- MV9CQ27LQJOL
- FXCVBNMKDSXC
- F0KMJNBVCXSD
- FF22NYW94A00
- FFTQT5IRMCNX
- 3OVTN5443GFQ
- WHYGN3J29VZU
- ID9S3QJKAFHX
- FF5XZSZM6LEF
- FFXVGG8NU4YB
- FFE4E0DIKX2D
- ERTYHJNBVCDS
- F9IUJHGVCDSE
- F7UIJHBGFDFR
- FFTI-LM65-9NZB
- SPEH-GKWH-GSW9
- 3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
- E7SK-E1R6-31H1
- 5G9G-CY97-UUD4
- SPEH-FABF-9HSD
- E7SK-E1R6-31H1
- FBSH-ARE1-0RBU5
- UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
- FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
- FFES-PORT-S3MU
- ZH6C-DBXF-DSPN
- FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
- LL7V-DMX3-63YK
- 5G9G-CY97-UUD4
- QUZ5-MJPP-Y92E
- FF6M-1L8S-QAUY
- 8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
How to redeem free Garena Free Fire codes?
- The first step is for you to click on this link to access the official rewards portal, the Rewards Redemption Site.
- Then, log in with your Free Fire account from your chosen option: Facebook, VK, Google, Huawei, Apple or Twitter.
- Third step: enter the twelve (12) digit code in the space provided (make sure not to confuse some numbers with letters) and confirm.
- Finally, once they confirm the code you have selected, it will be enough to wait until they are reflected in your account.
Free fire It is available for free through the Apple App Store for iOS devices and Google Play if you have an Android mobile or tablet. Compatible players can download it on PC by following these simple steps.
Source | Prepare Exams