To eat the words! The day Sebastián Córdova made fun of the Chivas

Sebastian Cordova is one step away from joining the Chivas de Guadalajara after the transfer that is still detailed, but which is practically done so that Uriel antuna go to America, so you cannot forget the moment when the player still Azulcrema made fun of the rojiblancos, after one of the goals that turned into the triumph of 3-0 in the 2021 Guard1anes Tournament.

The attacker emerged from the Eagles seems to have had fewer setbacks than the “Brujo” to reach an agreement with the directive of the Sacred Flock, since the offensive midfielder accepted the offer both in the contractual agreement and in the salary, in a clear sample of the disposition he had to change of scene.

However, there are fans of Chivas who do not overlook the day he explained one of the celebrations when he scored a goal to the Guadalajara in the party of the Day 11 of Guard1anes 2021 which was held in March, because when he was questioned about what its celebration had meant, Córdova was very clear in his concepts.

“Mine was unexpected, I thought that if Henry was having a good party, ‘What the hell am I doing?’ Then I showed the shirt of theAmerica so they can see who’s boss ”, were Córdova’s statements for TUDN, which at that moment unleashed the anger of the chivahermanos who are about to see him with the red and white shirt.

How many goals has Cordova scored against Chivas?

Sebastián Córdova debuted with America in 2018 and it was in 2019 when he scored a couple of goals at Chivas in one of the National Classics, being the first occasion that marked to the Sacred Flock and in 2021 He was also present with one more goal in the defeat of Guadalajara against Azulcremas, therefore the talented Mexican footballer would leave the Águilas after having broken the net three times against the Guadalajara.