Time crystals created and observed in a quantum computer

MADRID, Dec. 1 (EUROPA PRESS) –

An international team of scientists has reported in the journal Nature creating a time crystal using Google’s Sycamore quantum computing hardware.

There is a huge global effort to design a computer capable of harnessing the power of quantum physics to perform calculations of unprecedented complexity. While formidable technological hurdles still stand in the way of creating such a quantum computer, Today’s early prototypes are already capable of remarkable feats.

For instance, the creation of a new phase of matter called the “time crystal”. Just as the structure of a crystal repeats itself in space, a time crystal repeats itself in time and, more importantly, it does so infinitely and without any additional input of energy. like a clock that works forever without batteries.

The quest to perform this phase of matter has been a challenge in theory and experiment, one that has now finally been realized by a team of scientists from Stanford University, Google Quantum AI, the Max Planck Institute for Physics of Complex Systems and the University of Oxford.

“The big picture is that we are taking the devices that are destined to be the quantum computers of the future and thinking of them as complex quantum systems in their own right,” he said. it’s a statement Matteo Ippoliti, a postdoctoral researcher at Stanford and a co-lead author on the paper. “Instead of computing, we are putting the computer to work as a new experimental platform to perform and detect new phases of matter.”

For the team, the thrill of their achievement lies not only in the creation of a new phase of matter, but in opening up opportunities to explore new regimes in their field of condensed matter physics, which studies new phenomena and properties caused by the collective interactions of many objects in a system. Such interactions can be much richer than the properties of individual objects.

“Time crystals are a striking example of a new type of quantum phase of matter that is not in equilibrium,” said Vedika Khemani, assistant professor of physics at Stanford and lead author of the paper. “While much of our understanding of the physics of condensed matter is based on equilibrium systems, These new quantum devices provide us with a fascinating window into new non-equilibrium regimes in many-body physics.“.

The basic ingredients to make this time crystal are as follows: the physical equivalent of a fruit fly and something to give it a ‘kick’. The fruit fly of physics is the Ising model, an old tool for understanding various physical phenomena, including phase transitions and magnetism, which consists of a network where each site is occupied by a particle that can be in two states, represented as a spin up or down.

During his graduate years, Khemani, his Ph.D. advisor Shivaji Sondhi, then at Princeton University, and Achilleas Lazarides and Roderich Moessner at the Max Planck Institute for Complex Systems Physics stumbled upon this recipe for making time crystals inadvertently. They were studying localized unbalanced many-body systems, systems in which particles “get stuck” in the state in which they started and can never relax to a state of equilibrium. They were interested in exploring the phases that could develop in such systems when periodically ‘kicked’ by a laser.. Not only did they manage to find stable non-equilibrium phases, but they found one in which the spins of the particles changed between patterns that repeat themselves in time forever, in a period twice as long as the laser’s activation period, thus creating a crystal of time.

The periodic kick of the laser establishes a specific rhythm to the dynamics. Normally, the “dance” of the spins should be synchronized with this rhythm, but in a crystal of time it is not. Instead, the spins switch between two states, completing a cycle only after being kicked by the laser twice. This means that the “temporal translation symmetry” of the system is broken. Symmetries play a fundamental role in physics and are often broken, which explains the origin of regular crystals, magnets, and many other phenomena; however, translational time symmetry stands out because, unlike other symmetries, it cannot be broken in equilibrium. The periodic kick is a loophole that makes time crystals possible.

The doubling of the oscillation period is unusual, but not unprecedented. And long-duration oscillations are also very common in the quantum dynamics of few-particle systems. What makes a time crystal unique is that it is a system of millions of things that display this kind of concerted behavior with no energy going in or out.

“It is a completely robust phase of matter, in which the parameters or states are not adjusted, but its system is still quantum,” said Sondhi, professor of physics at Oxford and co-author of the paper. “There is no energy supply, there is no energy drain, and it goes on forever and involves a lot of strongly interacting particles.”

For Khemani and his collaborators, the final step in measuring the crystal’s success was working with a team at Google Quantum AI. Together, This group used Google’s Sycamore quantum computing hardware to program 20 ‘spins’ using the quantum version of a classical computer’s bits of information, known as qubits.