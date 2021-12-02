Tigres vs León: where and at what time to see the first semifinal match of Grita México 2021

Tigres will try to take the advantage from their home to the Nou Camp for Saturday’s game (Photo: Miguel Sierra / EFE)



The end of the MX League it is already waiting for who will be its two protagonists. At University Stadium of Nuevo León The semifinals will open with a match between Tigers and Lion that promises thrills for fans. The Green bellies They finished as third in the general table so they have the advantage in case of a possible tie on the global scoreboard.

Being fourth in the classification, the Tigres de Miguel Herrera have a slight disadvantage in the phase, so they will try to enforce this Wednesday its location in one of the most supported stadiums in the whole country, the volcano.

Today, the San Nicolás de los Garza team will host León, who despite having lost their first quarterfinal match against Puebla, knew how to recover and win on their court. Now the challenge for those from the Bajío is more complicated, since they are measured against the best offense of the regular tournament.

Date: December 1, 2021

Place: Nuevo León University Stadium, Nuevo León.

Hour: 21:00 hrs. Central Mexico time

Transmission: The signal will be borne by TUDN Therefore, the game can be seen on open television, on channel 5. In the same way, on pay television, on channel Affiliated of the chain Izzi will send the images of the actions.

WEB: On the official website of TUDN It can also be seen live but you must have a subscription, either from Izzi or from Blim.

Tigers on the hour reached his ticket in the semifinals when a lone goal of Carlos Salcedo against Saints he equaled the aggregate score at 2 points. This pass was given thanks to the position in the table obtained by the Felines in 17 days, however, for this crossing against the Emeralds they will no longer have such an advantage.

León, who was the fourth best defense of the tournament, tying just with Tigres, allowed only 14 goals in the regular phase, while so far in the league he has only received two annotations. For their part, the Northerners are the team that drilled the network the most times in the 17 dates (26 goals), in addition to having the brand new scoring champion, Nicholas Tooth Lopez.

Ariel Holan declared himself an admirer of Miguel Herrera (Photo: Buda Mendes / EFE)

As for strategists, experience is on the side of Miguel Herrera, who already knows how the league format works; Secondly, Ariel holan, Leon helmsman is new to this type of MX League competition.

Holan stated that he is an admirer of the Louse in addition to respecting him: “I really admire (Miguel) Herrera. We talked a lot about him when I was managing (Walter) Ervirtti at Banfield and Independiente, we talked a lot about Herrera as a coach, so I have a lot of respect and admiration for him“, Sentenced the Argentine in a press conference ahead of the game in the volcano.

On the other hand, Herrera expressed criticism for foreign technicians, including his now rival. The Louse He pointed out that there are not so many opportunities for those trained in Mexico.

“Without underestimating the careers of two technicians who have reached Liguilla, such as It is the one from León and Puebla, they are technicians who have not played soccer, they have done well. But they go and look for them and here there are recognized players, with an important poster to take a courier of opportunity and suddenly they do not give it to them, “said Miguel Herrera prior to the commitment against León.

