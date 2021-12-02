Tigres vs León: Goals, summary and video

In a game with a lot of claw, Tigers He continued to show that he was the best offense of the tournament; with Florian Thauvin, André-Pierre Gignac and Carlos Gonzalez, the felines took the lead for the second match of the Semifinals, after coming back in the last minutes.

With a bit of controversy with the VAR, he started the first meeting of the Semifinals of the Apertura 2021 in the Volcano, because with just a few minutes on the clock, León approached the door of Nahuel Guzmán, who after wanting to protect his door knocked down Angel Mena, but when checking the play, an out of place was decreed and the Argentine was saved from going to the showers very early.

Later, those commanded by Miguel Herrera They came out with great grit and on several occasions they put the visiting squad in trouble, after several dangerous plays, as Tigres little by little began to be more dangerous, but did not manage to generate the goal.

However, although it was very difficult for La Fiera to get out of their area to get closer to the goal, Ariel Holan’s team fought the ball, but could do little to take advantage.

As the minutes passed, practically the Fierce it began to be dominated with great intensity, as it was not an accurate and goalless team, Tigers and Lion they went to rest.

When resuming the meeting, everything seemed to indicate that those of the Sultana del Norte will continue to take advantage of their location; however, they were surprised by the Green Belly, who went ahead on the scoreboard, after a great play on the left side by the Chilean Jean Meneses.

Finally, the local squad blew up the Volcano after the French Florian thauvin put the tying goal that with a scissors sent the ball to the bottom; while near the home stretch Carlos Gonzalez He did the same, after finishing inside the area and thus turning the scoreboard around.

