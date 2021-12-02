Tigers vs. León live via TUDN schedules and where to watch the transmission of the semifinal of the Liguilla 2021 | VIDEO NCZD DTBN | Mexico MX | SPORT-TOTAL
Tigers and Lion They will meet this Wednesday, December 1, in the first semifinal of the Liguilla 2021 by Liga MX in the University stadium. The ‘Felinos’ and ‘Esmeraldas’ have met only once in the year and drew 2-2 in a great game for matchday 8 of the Mexican league. Find out all the details of the game here, meeting times, channels to watch it, possible formations and more.
Peruvian Santiago Ormeño’s team, Club León, has just eliminated Puebla in the quarterfinals with a double from Ángel Mena. The & # 39; Fiera & # 39; seeks to hit the blow of the hand of his coach, Ariel Holan and reach the final to shout champion as in 2020.
On the other hand, the UANL Tigres, achieved an agonizing qualification to the semifinals, since with a few minutes remaining, Carlos Salcedo scored for the ‘Felinos’ and gave him the pass to the next round to continue dreaming of the national title .
Both teams have already met during the season, the match was tied 2-2 at the University Stadium. Elías Hernández and Ariel Holan scored for the ‘Fiera’, while Raymundo Fulgencio and Luis Quiñónes scored for the ‘Felinos’.
Tigers vs. Leon: match schedules
- Mexico – 9:00 pm
- Peru – 10:00 pm
- Colombia – 10:00 pm
- Ecuador – 10:00 pm
- Bolivia – 11:00 pm
- Venezuela – 11:00 pm
- United States – 11:00 pm
- Argentina – 12:00 am (Thursday)
- Chile – 12:00 am (Thursday)
- Paraguay – 12:00 am (Thursday)
- Uruguay – 12:00 am (Thursday)
- Brazil – 12:00 am (Thursday)
- Spain – 05:00 am (Thursday)
Tigers vs. León: where to watch the game
The meeting between Tigers vs. Lion for the first leg of the semifinals of the Liguilla 2021 will be transmitted by the TUDN signal, you can also follow the minute by minute on the El Comercio website.
Tigers vs. Leon: last clashes
Tigres 2-2 Leon | 2021/2022
Tigres 2-0 Leon | 2020/2021
León 1-1 Tigers | 2020/2021
Tigres 1-1 León | 2019/2020
Leon 0-0 Tigers | 2018/2019
Tigres 1-0 Leon | 2018/2019
Leon 2-2 Tigers | 2018/2019
Tigres 2-0 Leon | 2018/2019
Tigres 4-1 Leon | 2017/2018
Tigres 1-1 León | 2017/2018
Tigers vs. Leon: possible alignments
- UANL Tigers: Guzmán, Rodríguez, Ayala, Dueñas, Salcedo, Aquino, Juan Pablo Vigón, Carioca, Quiñones, López and André Pierre Gignac.
- Lion: Cota; Mosquera, González, Tesillo, O. Rodríguez; Fernández, I. Rodríguez, Colombatto; Mena, Dávila and Ormeño.
