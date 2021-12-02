Tigers Fan sneaked into the celebration of Carlos González and gave him a bald spot VIDEO

Editorial Mediotiempo

Madness took hold of the Volcano this Wednesday in the Ida semifinal with a dramatic somersault consummated in added time against León. The goal by Carlos González at 95 ‘ It was the moment of greatest ecstasy for the players, coaching staff and fans of Tigers, but there was a fan in particular that even the court got into with their idols.

Along with one of the corner flags the Auriazules elements celebrated with the much criticized Paraguayan forward, who in addition to scoring the winning goal also attended Florian thauvin for the partial tie at 90 ‘. In the group embrace they were Jesús Dueñas, Carlos Salcedo, Thauvin and a young man in a gray sweatshirt, which is the fan who slipped in and took advantage of his moment of glory.

The supporter of Tigres rubbed the bald spot of the nicknamed Cocoliso and thanked him loudly for the victory score. He also had contact with the rest of the players grouped there, until security elements took him by the hands peacefully and the young man did not resist.

Until good vibes the cops because even they waited for the fan to finish celebrating with the players, as shown in the video recorded by TUDN at court level. At the end, the people on the platform applaud the invader.

When is the Vuelta de León-Tigres?

What does Tigres need to get through?

Win by any score or tie.

What does Leon need to move forward?