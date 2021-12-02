Thursday, December 2, 2021 (19.00 GMT)

This content was published on 02 December 2021 – 19:05

CORONAVIRUS

———————-

AFRICA – Johannesburg – The risk of reinfection for people who have already overcome other variants of covid-19 increases with the omicron variant, the health authorities of Africa warned today, where South Africa and Botswana concentrate 62% of global cases and the efforts to combat its spread. (SENT)

(photo) (video) (audio)

GERMANY – Berlin – Germany will expand restrictions on the unimmunized and impose mandatory vaccination, an instrument that was rejected by both the outgoing Chancellor, Angela Merkel, and her intended successor, Olaf Scholz, but which they have finally agreed to implement in the face of the virulence of the fourth wave. (SENT)

(video)

USA – Washington – The president of the United States, Joe Biden, explains this Thursday in Washington the strategy of his Government to face the pandemic, after the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the country.

(photo) (video)

—————————

USA RUSSIA – Stockholm – Strong criticism against Russia’s attitude towards Ukraine and the use of immigrants as a weapon of pressure by Belarus against Poland, Lithuania and Latvia marked the OSCE plenary session in Stockholm on Thursday. By Juris Kaža (SENT)

(photo) (audio)

AUSTRIA GOVERNMENT – Vienna – The withdrawal of the political life of Sebastian Kurz, leader of the ruling conservative party ÖVP and twice former Federal Chancellor, investigated for alleged corruption, today unleashed a political earthquake in the country and forced the resignation of the current head of Government, Alexander Schallenberg. By Jordi Kuhs (SENT)

MOLDOVA RUSSIA – Tiráspol (Moldova) – As tension between Russia and Ukraine grows, the Moldovan enclave of Transnistria is home to more than 20,000 tons of weapons stored by the Soviet Army since the end of the Cold War, a true powder keg for a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border. By Ignacio Ortega (SENT)

(photo) (video)

EU ENERGY – Brussels – The countries of the European Union take root on the reform of the electricity market, with one side led by Spain and France that wants to intervene and another driven by Germany and the Netherlands that refuses to change the rules of the game, an alley to the that perhaps the new German government can find a way out for him. (SENT)

(photo) (video) (audio)

EU LATIN AMERICA – Brussels – The European Union is holding a videoconference summit this Thursday with several leaders from Latin America and the Caribbean to address the challenges of recovering from the pandemic, green and digital transitions, and inequalities and social cohesion.

(video)

COLOMBIA SPAIN – Barranquilla (Colombia) – On Thursday, King Felipe VI is promoting Spain’s support for peace in Colombia with a visit to the Colombian city of Barranquilla, where he is participating in the XXVII World Congress of Jurists.

(photo) (video) (audio)

JURISTAS CONGRESS – Barranquilla (Colombia) – The XXVII Biennial Congress of the World Association of Jurists begins this Thursday in the Colombian city of Barranquilla with debates on education, freedom of expression and other issues related to the strengthening of the rule of law.

(photo) (audio) (video)

POPE CYPRUS – Nicosia – Pope Francis arrived today in Cyprus, the European country that receives the largest number of refugees compared to its population, and from there he launched a speech against the walls “of fear” and “the vetoes dictated by nationalist interests.” in Europe. By Cristina Cabrejas (SENT)

(video) (photo) (report to camera) (audio)

EU UNEMPLOYMENT -Brussels- The unemployment rate in the euro area fell one tenth in October, to 7.3%, accumulating five consecutive months of decreases that coincide with the greater strength of the economic recovery after the covid pandemic- 19, according to data published today by the Community Statistical Office Eurostat. (SENT)

TURKEY GOVERNMENT – Ankara – Turkish Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan resigned this Thursday after disagreeing with the country’s monetary policy, where the local currency, the lira, lost a third of its value in November alone, and in manifest disagreement with the president of the country. (SENT)

(video) (audio)

OPEC MARKET – Vienna – The alliance of oil producers OPEC +, has tried to send this Wednesday a message of tranquility to the turbulent markets by announcing that it will increase its pumping in January as planned, by 400,000 barrels per day, without reacting to the fears unleashed by the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. (SENT)

(Audio)

USA MARTINELLI – New York – The son of former Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli, Luis Enrique, recently extradited from Guatemala, is scheduled to plead guilty to money laundering charges before a New York court this Thursday.

(photo) (audio)

LATIN AMERICA ECONOMY – Santiago de Chile – Greater social protection and the formalization of economies in the face of job insecurity are the main proposals put forward this Thursday by four international organizations as urgent measures to combat the economic crisis in Latin America after the pandemic. (SENT)

USA CINEMA – New York – Actor Javier Bardem attends this Thursday in New York to the “premiere” of his latest film, “Being The Ricardos”, a film directed by Aaron Sorkin that portrays the life of the actor couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, and in which the Spaniard shares the limelight with Nicole Kidman.

(photo) (video)

Chronicles

————-

MEXICO FIL – Guadalajara (Mexico) – With feathers from Mexico, Peru and Spain, the Poetry Hall of the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) returns this year with force in order to bring closer, between rhymes and talks, this gender to all citizens. (SENT)

(Photo)

BRAZIL SAMBA – Rio de Janeiro – Samba, the musical genre that identifies Brazil, was not always dressed with joy and color. Due to its African roots, it was the object of persecution and was even banned in the country, a story that is remembered this December 2, the day of its commemoration. By María Angélica Troncoso (SENT)

(photo) (video)

ART BASEL – Miami (USA) – Yachts and luxury cars, the parade of millionaire celebrities, livelihoods and collectors: nothing escapes these days in Miami from the enchantment of the artistic banquet and show of the Art Basel fair, which opens its doors to the general public. By Emilio J. López (SENT)

(photo) (video)

lab-vh

mesacentral@efe.com

© EFE 2021. The redistribution and redistribution of all or part of the contents of EFE’s services is expressly prohibited, without the prior and express consent of the EFE SA Agency.