This was the affectionate meeting between Carlos of England and Rihanna, the new national heroine of Barbados | People

Right after becoming the world’s newest republic, Barbados has officially declared its most famous citizen, singer Rihanna, a national hero. The artist thus joins a select group of ten other citizens designated national heroes by the Caribbean island, who this Tuesday, coinciding with the 55th anniversary of its independence, disassociated itself from the British Crown. Among those present at the inauguration of the first president, the lawyer Sandra Mason, Carlos of England stood out on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, who could be seen chatting for a few minutes with the musical star and smiling under his mask.

According to Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the author of global hits like umbrella or Diamonds he has instilled “imagination into the world through the pursuit of excellence with his creativity, his discipline and, above all, his extraordinary commitment to his native land.” “On behalf of a grateful nation and an even prouder people, we honor you with the designation of Barbados’ national hero, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty,” added Mottley, inviting the star – who came dressed in an orange dress – to get together with her. The president also praised the humble origins of Rihanna, born 33 years ago in the parish of Saint Michel and raised in the capital, Bridgetown.

Singer Rihanna and Prince Charles in Barbados on November 30, 2021. TOBY MELVILLE (REUTERS)

This is not the first time that the country has recognized the singer’s role as the island’s ambassador. In 2017, Westbury New Road – the street in Saint Michael where the star was born – changed its name to Rihanna Drive. In addition, the region had already awarded the artist the title of extraordinary ambassador and commissioned her to promote tourism and education.

Nor is it the first meeting of the multimillionaire businesswoman – her fortune exceeds 1,400 million euros thanks to her makeup company – with a member of the British royal family on the island. In 2016, Rihanna and Enrique from England coincided in the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the independence of Barbados, when they could be seen together and animated during the Golden Anniversary Spectacular Mega Concert. On that occasion, they greeted each other with a hug and participated in conducting HIV tests to raise awareness about the importance of preventing the disease in the area.

During his stay in Barbados, the Prince of Wales has been the focus of criticism for comments he allegedly made a few years ago about the appearance of the future children of his son Enrique and Meghan Markle. The statements, collected in a new book published on Tuesday, have been denied by the office of Prince Charles: “This is fiction and does not deserve further comment,” said a spokesman.