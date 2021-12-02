this Samsung beast, already with Android 12, has more than 260 euros discount

The Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G plummets below 800 euros on Amazon, a great opportunity to buy this spectacular mobile.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G It is one of the most advanced smartphones launched by Samsung in 2021. Its technical sheet is simply spectacular, with a large 120 Hz AMOLED screen and a very powerful processor. If you want to enjoy this high-end Samsung, take advantage and buy it at Amazon by 794 euros, with a discount of more than 260 euros.

The version on sale is the one with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, with a recommended retail price of 1,059 euros. Without a doubt, it is a luxury opportunity to get one of the terminals that stand out the most in the South Korean firm’s catalog. Below, we go through its list of features so you can see what you can win with the purchase.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G with more than 260 euros discount

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G is simply spectacular, with a matte black back that does not easily get on fingerprints and dirt. It is a large mobile, weighing around 200 grams, but offering a comfortable grip thanks to the shape of its edges. Its screen also maintains the high level, with a size of 6.7 inches, AMOLED technology, resolution Full HD + and adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz.

The Galaxy S21 + 5G is a beast because the processor works inside Samsung Exynos 2100, a chip that wastes power whatever the situation it has to face. Also has 5G modem, so you can also connect to these more modern networks. We remember that it has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage and Samsung One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 as the operating system. However, it is noteworthy that This Galaxy S21 + already has an update to Android 12 with One UI 4.

If you like taking pictures, with this terminal you can take very good quality captures. Ride a 64 MP telephoto camera, a 12 MP ultra wide angle and a 12 MP wide angle. The front camera, which is located in the hole in the screen, is 10 MP.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy S21 + 5G equips a 4,800 mAh battery that you will have no problems in overcoming the full day of autonomy without going through the charger. In addition, it is compatible with 25W fast charge, 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The charger is not included in the box, but you can buy a 25W Samsung charger by 17 euros on Amazon.

Related topics: Phones, Deals, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe