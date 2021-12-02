this is what the new, redesigned Windows 11-style interface of the legendary application looks like

Paint has a new design, the legendary Windows application for drawing and editing images, has already received the promised facelift that is supposed to end up reaching all pre-installed apps in Windows 11.

The new design It should be available now for Windows 11 users on the stable branch and not just for members of the Insider Program, as Paint is updated independently through the Microsoft Store. However, the latest news will only appear for those who are part of the Dev channel in the preview versions, the new interface is expected to be available to all Windows 11 users in early 2022.

A more comprehensive Office-style toolbar



Paint redesign for Windows 11

The new interface in addition to being more consistent with the design of Windows 11, also has slightly improved the layout of Paint tools, has given them more space and they look similar to what we see in modern versions of Office programs like Word.

All icons are different and there is a new shape selector that displays previews directly on the toolbar before selecting. In fact, you can customize the title bar and add more options.





For Insider Program members, the changes go a bit further, and also include new integration with the WinUI interface components, offering modern versions of tools like the color picker and other floating dialogs.

After all the drama that surrounded Paint just a couple of years ago, when Microsoft announced that it would kill the app and replace it with the unwelcome Paint 3D, in the end the company not only backed down in its decision but also have decided to give new life to the usual Paint, because people still appreciate the app.