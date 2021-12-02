This is what Suri Cruise looks like at 15

The American actor was in a relationship with Katie Holmes and in 2006 they had their only daughter, Suri. However, Cruise hasn’t seen her for years.

Tom cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.

Regarding his love life, Cruise is known to have dated several famous actresses. Some of them are Nicole Kidman, Mimi Rogers, Penelope Cruz and Katie holmes, whom he married for the third time (the first was with Rogers, the second with Kidman). With the protagonist of Dawson’s CreekIn addition, he had a daughter whom they decided to call Suri. The little girl was born on April 18, 2006, shortly before the couple married in Italy.

The relationship between the actors lasted six years. It was in 2012 that the divorce plans began. However, the breakup was not on good terms. In fact, it is believed that one of the reasons why Holmes decided to stay away from her husband for good was because of Cruise’s fierce fanaticism for Scientology. After their separation, the actress obtained full custody of Suri and, since then, Cruise has not been seen with his daughter, at least not publicly.

This is Suri, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, at 15

Today, Suri She is already a 15-year-old teenager and every time she has been photographed on the streets of Los Angeles or New York, it has been with her mother Katie Holmes, who after Cruise was in a relationship with the actor Jamie foxx and with the chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. Not much is known about the present of the young woman who attends a high school in the city of the Big Apple. In fact, it must be said that the actress does not share images of her on her Instagram because she prefers to preserve her privacy.

As can be seen, Suri has a great resemblance to Holmes not only in height but also in the color of her hair and eyes. The teenager has never spoken to the press about her relationship with her father and it is not known if, at some point, she wants to dedicate herself to acting like him or her mother.

On how she handles motherhood, Holmes spoke in an interview with Elle UK and she was proud to have had Suri at the age of 27. “I am very happy to have become a mother in my twenties … It has been good that our ages fit together … how do I say this? We grew up together”, said the actress at the time.

For his part, Cruise has also made a kind of pact of silence about the bond he maintains with his daughter. As reported by the American site Hollywood lifeThe actor had wanted to approach the young woman for her 15th birthday, which was in April, although it is not known if he finally did. The truth is that Suri is not the only daughter of the actor. When he married Nicole Kidman, the couple adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, who today are 28 and 26 years old respectively and with whom he has no relationship.