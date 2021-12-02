This is how they protected Emma Watson from bullying in her childhood

Emma Watson She is one of the most popular actresses on the big screen. His work in the saga of Harry Potter It gave her a place that few have in the artistic world, positioning her as one of the quintessential female faces in the industry from a very young age.

However, not everything in her life was good, because although the success and fame of the films consolidated her as a great and talented actress, Watson had to learn to deal with bullying from a young age. Not only were reporters chasing her everywhere, but fans kept asking for autographs. This made his personal life difficult so in the school he attended implemented a measure to prevent harassment.

According to reports published by the medium The Tab In 2016, some former classmates of the actress who attended elementary school with her declared that the institution took measures to prevent the youth actress was molested. A cited source assured that they had been warned that those who approached the actress to request autographs or to ask her questions about the saga would be reprimanded.

By putting together three warnings, a punishment was carried out. Secondly this did not prevent those who had a friendship relationship with her from speaking to herNor does she try to isolate her from the other classmates in her classroom, since school issues could also be discussed.

The statements that were taken up by the portal were quickly denied by the institution, which released a statement in which it assured that no special measures had been taken while Emma was studying. A representative from the school contacted the media Vanity fair to give your clarification.

After spending an unconventional childhood, today’s 31-year-old actress moved to the United States to study English Literature at Brown University. In several interviews the young woman who gave life to Hermione Granger always expressed her desire for finish your studies and later continue in acting.

The truth is that magician movies made him gain great fame, he currently has a fortune that according to the medium Celebrity Net Worth is valued at $ 80 million dollars.

Among other projects in which the actress has been involved is the film Little women (2019), The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) and Beauty and the beast (2017).

