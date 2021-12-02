this is how Arantxa Echevarría ends with stereotypes about mothers-in-law

When Arantxa Echevarría started shooting The perfect family, A Christmas comedy now hitting theaters, she faced breaking stereotypes about mother-in-law who rule fiction. His first film after winning two Goya Awards for Carmen and Lola (for best novel direction and original screenplay) was based on a script by Olatz Arroyo and addressed the relationship between Lucía (played by Belén Rueda), an uptight upper-class woman, who knows the partner of her only and spoiled child, Sara ( Carolina Yuste), a young woman from Usera who is an ode to chonis. «Monster in Law [La madre del novio, con Jennifer Lopez y Jane Fonda] It was one of them, with the mother-in-law that nobody can stand. Bethlehem may remember Katharine Hepburn in Guess who’s coming tonight. And Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies It is another example of the mother-in-law that nobody wants to have », enumerates the director.

Her challenge was to show how that initial animosity on Lucia’s part could be turned into love, precisely because of the affection that Sara never stopped showing her. “I told Carolina that she was happy, she always adored her mother-in-law, and Belén was an antagonistic character, and playing with that the relationship between the two came out perfectly,” explains Echevarría. “We are in a time with a great lack of empathy. The film is about that, about putting yourself in someone else’s shoes », he emphasizes. “Starting with stereotypes is the big mistake we all make. I always talk about it in my movies, of the difference. Different is cool, different have changed the world. We are afraid of what we do not know, when you realize that the one next to you feels, suffers and wants the same thing that you do not care whether he is poor, rich, single mother or of five children, posh or choni … Suddenly there is a communication. I wanted to show how archetypes rub against each other and repel each other due to ignorance “, emphasizes the director.

This movie is not an original idea of ​​hers, as it was Carmen and Lola, but she assures that by combining both types of work she has found a balance that allows her to do other types of projects while developing her own stories: «As an author and screenwriter, every time I develop a movie I can spend five years, between documentation, writing the script and shooting, they are very personal issues. Carmen and Lola it’s all me, my life experience with a group, some sensations and an idea. And after her they offered me this option, spectacular, hilarious for all audiences. Also, it was just before the pandemic, we were all a bit down and I said why I am not going to do a blockbuster ‘.

Echevarría wanted to play with the cinema during filming. «I tried to make a shot of a well-known movie every day: The Ring, Gone with the Wind, The Goonies, Dirty Dancing, The Last Tango in Paris… ». He wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to have a bigger budget: «I also want to make shooting films, big weddings with spectacular costumes and things that are not usual in auteur cinema. I want to play everything. And above all I wanted to do a comedy, because last year was devastating. In addition, another of the things that attracted him to the project was that “it was the story of a 50-year-old woman.” She emphasizes that it is important to give prominence to all kinds of women: «I am 53 years old and I shot my first movie at 50, and I don’t see myself reflected in the movies, they are all great girls under 30, that’s why I wanted to give more background, because social or indie It has a very interesting audience, but I wanted the 15-year-old boy who goes to the theater to see this comedy for the whole world to see it and have something to think about.

Winning the Goya for a new director, she acknowledges, put her in the spotlight of the industry. «It makes people take you into account, you stop being a short filmmaker and are already considered a director, and have such a large budget for a production and actors like these [además de Belén Rueda y Carolina Yuste, cuenta con Jose Coronado, Gonzalo de Castro] It is a dream come true that allows me to continue making my personal films, which are more difficult to finance. You are a woman, so they don’t tell you ‘I’m going to give you three million’, that’s more possible if you’re a man ». She believes that the vision of the directors contributes to the fact that other types of stories are being told today: «Women directors and screenwriters are the ones who are raising things now, we reach out to the producers and tell them ‘We have never talked about this’ .

Her next project, which she has been working on for the last few years, will explore a new terrain, the life of second generations of oriental women in Spain: «I’ll shoot it in summer, it’s the story of an 8-year-old girl, daughter of the owners of A bazaar that coincides with an adopted Chinese girl at school, and the first thing the teachers do is sit them together, when they have nothing to do with each other, but rather each envies the other’s life: one wants to know her origins and the other celebrate her birthday at Burger King. It speaks of that second generation that does not stand between what it brings and what there is ».