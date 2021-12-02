These have been Pete Davidson’s couples

The new conquest of Kim Kardashian, Pete davidson, is not, at all, unknown to the tabloids. This 28-year-old New York comedian has a history of celebrity girlfriends that could fill the stars on the Los Angeles walk of fame.

“I know you know that you are my soul mate”, Ariana Grande told him in the song she dedicated to him when he was her fiancé, but that’s what they thought at the time Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor. Some were more formal, others a brief romance, but all fell to Davidson’s charms. Let’s review your love relationships.

Cazzie david

One of the humorist’s first girlfriends was actress and producer Cazzie David, currently known for having co-created and co-starred in the web series ‘Eighty-Sixed’ and for having participated in the third season of the series ‘The Umbrella Academy’ from Netflix.

They started in 2016 and the relationship lasted two and a half years. It all ended when Ariana Grande appeared in Pete’s life. In fact, some media claimed that the relationship with the singer began when he had not yet broken up with Cazzie.

Ariana Grande

Still affected by the bombing of her concert in Manchester, Ariana Grande found great support in Davidson, with whom she began dating in May 2018. The romance was so intense that within weeks of making their relationship official, they got engaged.

In August of that same year, Grande released a new album called ‘Sweetner’, in which she added a subject with the name of her fiancé. It seemed that everything was going smoothly … but in October, the couple announced their separation and, therefore, the cancellation of their wedding.





Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the 2018 MTV Awards red carpet | Gtres

Kate beckinsale

Next on the list is actress Kate Beckinsale, with whom he was first seen at the Golden Globes. Their brief relationship was highly commented on by the heart media, as she is 11 years older than him. Many will remember that hockey game at Madison Square Garden in which Davidson and Beckisale unleashed their passion on camera. They did not make it to half a year.

Margaret qualley

Then another actress appeared on the scene, Margaret Qualley, daughter of the famous interpreter Andie MacDowell. Their romance was even more brief than the previous one, it only lasted two months. Although afterwards they claimed to remain friends.

Kaia gerber

Model Kaia Gerber, the daughter of ’90s supermodel Cindy Crawford, was the next star in the rumors about Pete’s busy love life. They were seen meeting at various events, also at a casual dinner … And finally she winked at the paparazzi wearing a pendant with the letter ‘P’.

Phoebe dynevor

After two fleeting courtships, in mid-2021, Pete Davidson claimed “to be serious” with Phoebe Dyenvor, the star of ‘The Bridgertons’, the hit Netflix series. They were very caramelized at a Wimbledon match where they officially confirmed their relationship. But shortly after they decided to finish it because of the distance that separated them: she was shooting the second part of the period series in England and he, focused on the filming of ‘Meet Cute’ in the United States.

Kim kardashian

The breakup of the couple who shared initials greatly disappointed their fans, but the bombshell of the comedian’s next relationship overshadowed everything. It was rumored that they were together when they did a parody of ‘Aladdin’ on ‘Saturday Night Live’, where they showed to have a lot of chemistry. Shortly after they were hunted by the paparazzi walking hand in hand with a very affectionate attitude. The latest have been some images of the couple in which he looks a large hickey.

