These are the first smartphones to receive MIUI 13

In the middle of this month of December, Xiaomi will make official the arrival of the latest version of its customization layer. Yet before that day comes MIUI 13 It has already started to reach its first devices for a very limited group of users.

Through the developer program, Xiaomi has already started the deployment of the thirteenth generation of MIUI in China. But this is not all, some of them will also make the leap to Android 12.

Specifically, there are 7 models that have begun to receive MIUI 13 based on Android 12: Mi Mix 4, Redmi K40, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, Redmi K40 Pro, Mi 10S and Mi 11 Lite.

Also, the MIUI code shows that the futures Redmi K50 and Xiaomi 12X They will initially arrive with Android 11. Smartphones that will be presented later this month.

Those 7 first models that are already testing MIUI 13 They will be the first to receive this version on a stable basis, both inside and outside of China. Although users of the global version will still have to wait several months until we receive the expected OTA.

