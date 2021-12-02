These are the big premieres of HBO Max for December 2021

One of the best seasons of the year began and with it great premieres will reach streaming platforms. As usual, month after month HBO Max unveils its new content, which promises many emotions.

The platform for Mexico and Latin America brings several important news for its millions of subscribers.

After nine years from the end of the original series, a new cast of Manhattan students take the lead under the gaze of Gossip girl, while demonstrating how much social media and the New York landscape have changed in recent years.

Premiere December 2 and 9

A highly trained and undisciplined fighter who lives in her truck with her plant becomes the new Batwoman, after finding the bat suit in the wreckage of the plane that brings Kate from National City.

Premiere December 2

The Sex Lives of College Girls

The series follows the lives of four 18-year-old classmates who are studying at Essex College and explores the sexuality of each of these characters while accepting their reality.

Premiere December 2

It tells the difficulties of The Roy Family: Logan and his four children. They control one of the largest audiovisual and entertainment media conglomerates in the world. The series addresses their lives as they contemplate what the future will bring.

Premiere December 5

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

James wan produces this three-part animated series that follows the character’s adventures after his original live-action entry in the DC Extended Universe starring Jason Momoa and Amber Heard.

Premiere December 2

Little is known about the plot of the next entry into the universe Matrix. In this case, Lana Wachowski is the only one of the creator sisters of these characters who will take the helm to direct the film. We know that Neo and Trinity return to the simulation of the machines and a young version of Morpheus is part of the action.

Premiere December 22