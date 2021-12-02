There is already a date for the emission of Rocío’s documentary 02.12.2021 21:35 h. Follow all the news on the Telegram channel of Crónica Directo. 1/ 8 Britney Spears celebrates her first birthday in freedom Britney Spears He enters 40 years free and happier than ever. The singer has celebrated her birthday with her fiancé, Sam asghari, and going on a trip with him. If everything were confirmed, it would be the first time he has flown abroad in 13 years. 2/ 8 Billie Eilish’s three secret tattoos Billie Eilish has revealed what she promised she would never say: where she has her tattoos. With the passage of time, she has left that image of a rebel and has decided to stop posing and confess, among other things, that she is affected by what others think of her. About tattoos, he has not only said where they are, but has shown them to Vanity fair, where he answers the same questions once a year to show how he has changed. It has one between the breasts, another on his right side, in the ribs and he just got a tattoo fairies from a story her mother read to her as a child. 3/ 8 Rocío Flores charges against her haters Fed up with attacks that he receives daily from his haters in social networks Dew Flowers has said enough !:. “Every day I am amazed more at the amount, especially of women who dedicate yourselves in social networks to fomenting hatred and discriminating against other women with messages about the physique of each one or making moral judgments to people you do not even know” starts. “Most of you who do this kind of thing on social media consider yourself feminists. Is the most heavy. It is sad but it is the reality that I live in my social networks ” Outraged and very hurt, Rocío reminds her haters that “people who are public figures are people.” “You often forget that being exposed to many things is not equivalent to having to endure barbarities that are written. “And worst of all, he emphasizes that the attacks and threats he receives” often have no consequences. Sad but true”. 4/ 8 Ben Affleck, writer Ben affleck he is in love and happy. He has confessed to WSJ magazine. Magazine in which he affirms that he is very satisfied with this reunion with Jennifer Lopez at this stage in their lives. He believes that time has made them learn and does not rule out writing a book about. “It’s a great story. Maybe one day I will be encouraged to tell it. Or I may put it all in writing. And right afterwards I will burn it “, sentence. 5/ 8 Prince Harry his father, eight months without seeing each other 6/ 8 Alec Baldwin I didn’t pull the trigger Alec baldwin was missing after shooting and killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. It was during the filming of the movie Rust. The actor had in his hands a firearm that must have been blank, although, for reasons unknown until now, it was actually loaded. Now he has been charged with murder. Away from the spotlight since the events, Baldwin has decided to completely break his silence and grant an exclusive interview that will be broadcast this Thursday on the US network ABC. In it he makes it clear that “he would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger, never,” he says. 7/ 8 Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth are looking for a house in Spain After years of relationship and marriage and moving to live in Australia, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have decided that they move to Spain. The couple is already looking for a new home to live in, secluded from big cities and that it has as much green and sea as possible. The house in Madrid they already have. The actress has a house in Chamberí since 2014. Thus, they have decided to start their search for the Basque Country. 8/ 8 The television collaborator Rocío Carrasco MEDIASET