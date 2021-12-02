the upcoming Mark Wahlberg movie exclusive to Paramount +

Mark Wahlberg’s new film already has a release date through the Paramount + streaming platform. “Infinite” is one of the many films that has been affected by the pandemic. Its release was initially scheduled for August 7, but it was shot for May 28, 2021. So there are only a few days left until you enjoy the new film by Antoine Fuqua, a director known for the films “King Arthur” (King Arthur ), “Tirador” (Shooter), among others.

The film’s producer, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, revealed in an interview with Deadline that it has not been easy to control the new times of the film, coupled with the distance that separates the production team. “It has been an additional challenge because we are all in different places.” “It is an inescapable truth that one of the things that happens in the editing room is the three of us, me, Antoine and our editor Conrad, we will be there and we will make changes. And then one of us will come later and while those other people are watching, it affects you. If it’s too slow, feel it. You can feel the other person’s experience. That is the part that is difficult for us to replicate. You may think it’s the perfect length, but they find the best judgment in the room, together, and that’s hard to do with phone calls. ”

“It’s weird, but when Antoine and I have a ton of ideas and we try them out with the second editor, Conrad walks into the room and doesn’t have to say anything. Because you know that he is watching and that makes you judge your work more. So now we have more time, but we are dealing with a slower process. “

“Infinite” is an American action and science fiction film. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien, Sophie Cookson, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones and Chiwetel Ejiofor ”.

Mark Wahlberg will play Evan McCauley, a man who suffers from hallucinations that originate in his past lives. Although he believes that they are the product of a mental illness that is consuming him. A group known as “the infinities” have the ability to visualize past lives and end the root cause of Evan’s hallucinations.

The script is adapted by Ian Shorr, based on the novel by D. Eric Maikranz “The Reincanationist Papers.”

Filming began in September 2019, beginning with the scenes that were shot in Cardiff city center, Wales; Farnborough Airport, England and on a closed ski slope called “The Snow Center”, located in London. Other places visited during filming were Mexico City, Guanajuato, Nepal, New York City, Scotland, Thailand and the Alps.

One of the peculiarities of the long-awaited film is that it will be released only through Paramount +.

Although, the American multinational media conglomerate, Viacom CBS, continues in favor of theatrical releases; the reality that exists thanks to the pandemic has completely changed the handling of premieres.

The launch of “Infinite” exclusively through Paramount + represents the level of competitiveness that exists today among streaming platforms. However, another of the strategies that the company is applying is to shovel the situation by releasing its films in theaters and 45 days later offering them through the platform totally free. This makes it possible to collect profits for approximately a month and a half for its reproduction through the big screen and for subscribing to the streaming service.

