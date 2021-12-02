The United States trolls Mexico for Christian Pulisic’s celebration

Editorial Mediotiempo

The victory of the United States against Mexico in the final octagonal heading to Qatar 2022 it seems that is far from behind. The controversy between Guillermo Ochoa and Christian Pulisic resurfaced thanks to the trend of the Spotify Wrapped.

The users of the platform crowded the social networks publishing who were the artists and songs that most listened to throughout 2021, the selection of the Stars and Stripes was not far behind.

USA made known that the song they heard the most this year it was ‘Man in the Mirror’ of Michael Jackson, which became very popular by the Pulisic celebration after scoring a goal against Guillermo Ochoa.

The Mexican goalkeeper commented in the week before the match, that Mexico was the mirror in which Americans reflected, a situation that caused much controversy.

Sadly for the Americanist, the words were only on that, United States beat Mexico in the final octagonal and furthermore, the mockery was immediate.

What is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify, at the end of each year, offers the option of the users from the platform see what were the songs, artists and musical genres what else did you hear throughout this year.

‘Wrapped 2021’ has been a trend the last days since thousands of users have shared the balance of their year through social networks.