The UNDO button comes to WhatsApp; the function is already in the BETA version and this is how it works

Recently, WABetaInfo announced that the new beta update of WhatsApp for iOS 2.21.240.17 includes a undo button”In the app statuses, which will appear in the first seconds of being published.

This is how the “undo” button works in WhatsApp statuses

This feature will be useful for users who by mistake or other reason decide to cancel the publication immediately. Recall that the states of WhatsApp are the stories that remain 24 hours.

Currently, when a user uploads a status they have to wait a few seconds to be able to delete it. Well, the process requires going to the status section, opening the publication, touching the options icon and entering the “Seen by” section, then repeating the process on that screen to make the “delete” button appear.

In this way, the “undo” button prevents users from taking multiple steps to remove a status, which at any time multiple contacts would be able to view.

In addition to the option to undo instantly, WABetaInfo It also informs that the beta version of WhatsApp iOS 2.21.240.17 will bring a new option that will allow making corrections when publishing new status updates.

Follow Binary Herald on Google News, CLICK HERE.