The terrible disease for which Julia Roberts left the cinema – Publimetro Chile

In the 90’s Julia Roberts She became one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood with memorable roles that made the public the army and will remember her to this day and the great charisma that they always showed in front of the cameras, the one that won the hearts of millions of people around the world.

Finally, after the great success that the actress had during the late 80s and 90s, her great effort was awarded in 2000 when she was awarded the Oscar for best actress for her role in the film Erin brockovich. But in addition to being a multi-award winning actress, Julia is also an extremely proud mom of her children.

Julia Roberts share a photo that her twins for their birthdays and their fans are surprised by the great change of both

Despite the fact that long-term marriages are not very common in show business, Julia Roberts has the joy of being able to boast of a strong relationship that has been maintained for almost 20 years after she married in 2002 with cinematographer Danny Moder with whom he has three children.

The actress of Pretty Woman and the cinematographer have done everything possible to keep all their children out of the public light by always keeping them away from the cameras. Therefore, very few times it has been possible to see some of them with their children. But they recently made an exception to celebrate their twins’ birthdays.

Hazel Moder and Phinnaeus Moder, the couple’s oldest children will turn seventeen recently and it was their mother who was in charge of sharing with her more than 9.3 million followers on Instagram a beautiful publication to celebrate another year with her children. This publication has surprised more than one.

In the emotional location Julia wrote: “17 of the most beautiful years of my life”, next to this text you can see a photograph in which the actress poses with her almost newborn twins, which touched her fans, who They were in charge of leaving thousands of comments of good wishes for the little ones in the house.

For his part, shortly after Danny Moder did the same through his social networks, since he published a photograph of the twins through his official Instagram account today, this added to the photograph shared by the actress generated a great commotion among Internet users.

In the post Danny wrote “these mob rioters … 17 today. thank you for helping me through parenting ”next to this text you can see the couple’s two oldest children enjoying breakfast, while Hazel happily poses, Phinnaeus is a bit more annoyed by the photograph.

What is the terrible disease that Julia Roberts suffers from?

The actress has had to face a terrible condition that has plagued her for a long time after undergoing a series of laboratory tests in which doctors realized that she has less than 150,000 platelets per microliter of circulating blood.

Thrombocytopenia is a disease that causes the actress’s body to be full of bruises on all sides, this due to the low level of platelets in the blood. Causing spontaneous bleeding in different areas of the body, skin rashes and other symptoms of hematological origin.