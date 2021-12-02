The Telegraph – Leonardo DiCaprio congratulated President Guillermo Lasso

In the intervention of the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, at the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), in Glasgow, he announced the creation of a new marine reserve in the Galapagos Islands. The reserve will have an area of ​​60,000 square kilometers and will be the largest debt-for-conservation swap ever made in the world.

The famous actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, on his twitter account congratulated President Guillermo Lasso. “Congratulations to the Ecuadorian president for the creation of a marine reserve to protect the Galapagos and a new account to manage it,” said the environmental activist.

In addition, the Head of State reported on November 2 that “Ecuador joins the Global Commitment for Methane. It is committed to transforming this gas into usable energy and thus assuming responsibility to achieve the goal of reducing at least 30% of the world’s methane emission by 2030 ”.

Lasso in one of his interventions also highlighted the work carried out by his government that seeks a so-called ecological transition towards a circular, resilient and low-emission economy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker