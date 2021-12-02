The star Natalie Portman who ran away from being a sex symbol

She is one of the most admired actresses of the last decades, and has been in front of the cameras since she was just a child: an agent discovered Natalie Portman when she was 11 years old and at 13 she starred in her first film, ‘Léon: The Professional’ ( 1994), directed by Luc Besson, the first step in a brilliant career in which she has starred in the highest-grossing films and won an Academy Award for lead actress.

With her film debut, Portman soon understood the situation faced by women in the film industry, as she recounted at the ‘Women’s March’, held in January 2018, at the height of the ‘Me Too’ movement , thus becoming one of the leading voices of feminism in Hollywood.

“I turned 12 recording my first movie. I was very excited when, at 13 years old, the movie was released and my work and my art would have an answer. I opened my first letter from a fan and what I read was a fantasy that a man had written to me in which he raped me. On my local radio a countdown began to my 18th birthday, the date it would be legal to sleep with me, ”he recalled.

“The movie reviews talked about my ‘budding breasts.’ I understood very quickly, at the age of 13, that if I wanted to express myself sexually, I would feel insecure, “said the actress, who since her debut rejected any role that included sex scenes.

“I got a reputation for basically being prudish, conservative or serious in an attempt to feel that my body was safe and that my voice would be heard,” he stated.

Already at the age of 13, the Oscar winner for ‘Black Swan’ had clear “the message of our culture”, and felt the need to cover her body, inhibit her expression and her work to show herself as “someone worthy of security and respect ”, fleeing from the image of a“ sexual icon ”for which it seemed destined.

FROM ‘STAR WARS’ TO THE OSCAR.

Born Natalie Herslag on June 9, 1981 in Jerusalem (Israel), she is the only daughter of Israeli doctor Avner Hershlag and Shelly Stevens, an artist born in Cincinnati (Ohio), and the actress’ agent, both of Jewish descent. The family first moved to Washington DC when Natalie was a child, eventually ending up in New York.

Discovered at the age of 11 by an agent, she refused to start a career as a model to opt for acting, first in theater and later in films such as ‘Léon: The Professional’ (1994), ‘Heat’ (1995), ‘Beautiful Girls’ (1996), ‘Mars Attacks!’ (1996), directed by Tim Burton, and ‘Everyone says I love you’ (1996), by the filmmaker Woody Allen.

The age difference with Leonardo di Caprio prevented her from starring in ‘Romeo and Juliet’ (1996), and Natalie Portman rejected the offers for ‘Lolita’ (1997), due to its high sexual content. “I do not think there should be a movie in which a girl has sex with an adult,” said the actress, who also stopped filming that same year ‘The Ice Storm’ (1997), since it was “a too sinister character ”.

For her participation in ‘Anywhere But Here’ (1999), the young actress demanded to eliminate the nude scenes, something for which she had the support of Susan Sarandon, star of a film for which Portman received her first Globes nomination de Oro, as best supporting actress.

By then, Natalie Portman was already part of one of the great franchises in film history, ‘Star Wars’, for which she was hired by George Lucas in 1997, participating in three of his films in the role of Queen Padmé Amidala (‘Episode I – The Phantom Menace’ (1999); ‘Episode II – Attack of the Clones’ (2002); and ‘Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’, released in 2005).

Her role as the wife of Anakin Skywalker and mother of Luke and Leia, as one of the most relevant characters in the saga, would make her a true world star but, nevertheless, she did not hesitate to reconcile her acting career with her university studies , graduating in Psychology from Harvard University.

After his participation in ‘Cold Mountain’ (2003), Portman gave the definitive turn to his career, focusing on more serious roles, something that gave him good results: for his work in ‘Closer’ (2004) he achieved a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress and her first Oscar nomination; and in 2005 she starred in the revered ‘V for Vendetta’, for which she totally shaved her head.

In the following five years he starred in films such as ‘Los Fantasmas de Goya’ (2006), along with Javier Bardem and directed by Milos Forman; ‘Paris, je t’aime’ (2006); ‘The Other Boleyn Girl’ (2008), with Scarlett Johansson; ‘Brothers’ (2009) or ‘New York, I love you’ (2009).

The great role of his career came with ‘Black Swan’, a film presented at the 2010 Venice Film Festival, set in the world of ballet, and for which he won the Oscar, the Golden Globe, the Actors Guild Award and the BAFTA for the best actress, in addition to the Critics’ award.

During the filming of ‘Black Swan’ he met the French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, whom he married in 2012 and who became the father of his two children, Aleph and Amalia.

Natalie Portman would once again compete for all the awards, taking the Critics’ award, for her interpretation of Jacqueline Kennedy in the biographical film ‘Jackie’ (2016), directed by Chilean Pablo Larrain and who also presented in Venice, a film in which It reviews the life of the first American lady after the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy.

In recent years he has gotten into the skin of the comic character Jane Foster, in the adaptation of the Marvel adventures of the sagas ‘Thor’ and ‘Avengers’.

Involved in various humanitarian and environmental causes, she does not neglect her political activism that in 2018 led her to reject the Israel Genesis Prize as a criticism of her country of origin’s role with respect to Palestine and so that it was not interpreted as an endorsement of the president Benjamin Netanyahu.