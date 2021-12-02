The slip of Chris Evans for which his fans yearn for his romance with Selena Gomez

Chris Evans and Selena Gomez they are two big stars in USA. The first as an actor and the second with his double facet as an actress and singer, and that is that in recent weeks they have been involved in a rumor that does not stop growing, and it is a possible romance between them.

A relationship that many started talking about after the actor who plays ‘Captain America’ followed Selena on Instagram, which caused many of his fans to start investigating to try to discover more details.

It was only a few weeks ago when rumors began to appear, which unleashed the madness in the networks, exposing alleged evidence and photos in which both came from the same place. Some images that later have been discovered to be fakes.

And it is that the singleness of Chris Evans has set off all the alarms after he ended his relationship with Jenny Slate, without being too lucky in love; this luck has not been on the side of Selena Gomez, who after her relationship with Justin Bieber, only rumors have come out regarding a possible relationship with The Weeknd, something that is over.

A detail on his Instagram gives him away

For this reason, many of his fans continue to sigh for a romance between Chris and Selena, something that has grown after a video published by the actor on his Instagram stories went viral, which he quickly deleted. “Rainy day activities”, wrote this, where does it come out playing the piano and smiling at whoever holds the camera.

So far everything seems normal, but Chris Evans fans have realized that the piano itself has a reflection in the left corner, revealing a small track of which many have assured that It is about a brunette with a black top, and who has been identified as Selena Gomez.

A story that ended up eliminating Chris Evans, who knows if to silence rumors of an alleged relationship. For the moment, neither of them has spoken, although their fans do continue at the foot of the canyon for them.