The search for mental health and well-being increases the demand for botanical extracts and functional drinks in Mexico / Brazil

Mexico City.- The changes in consumption observed in the last year due to the pandemic are directly related to the search for products that offer a broader spectrum of health, not only physical, but also emotional and mental. Botanical flavors, for example, are among consumers’ favorite ingredients, attracting more than 97% of people worldwide, according to research by Kerry, the leading Taste & Nutrition company. Aromas obtained through botany or plant biology – the scientific study of the life of plants and algae – have been used for centuries and are now widely used in a wide variety of foods and beverages. Between 2017 and 2020 alone, 46% of the world’s beverages contained botanical extracts, and the global market for the sector is expected to reach nearly $ 1.5 billion by 2025.

Kerry’s study »State of Mind – Revealing Consumers’ Personal and Emotional Relationship to Botanicals» has revealed that the taste and aroma of botanical extracts can elicit a range of emotions in consumers. More than 6,500 consumers from 12 countries in Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, were consulted and evaluated more than 55 botanical products and other plants. The research aimed to discover the psychology behind botanical preferences and the benefits that consumers can obtain from consuming plant-based foods and beverages, and examined 44 emotions associated with the extracts.

A wide variety of flavors and ingredients were considered, including:

Herbs, such as mint, rosemary, and thyme;

Roots and barks, such as saffron, cinnamon, and ginger;

Plants and trees, such as aloe-vera / slug, coconut;

Flowers, such as rose, chamomile, and hibiscus.

The study shows that botanical flavors connect with consumers on a very positive level, beyond taste and aroma. Participants also identified the products as ‘energetic’, interesting, useful, reliable and safe:

Energy: ginger, guarana, ginseng;

Peace: lavender, cherry blossom, jasmine;

Emotion: passion fruit, turmeric, guarana;

Fun: raspberry, blueberry, passion fruit;

Care: rosehip, lavender, honeysuckle;

Sophistication: saffron, bergamot, honey.

92% of respondents consider that “all natural” is a very important attribute for botanicals, as they have a connotation “of nature” and are free of chemicals due to their natural composition derived from plants.

In addition to botanical aromas, a demand for products that somehow favor the mental well-being and mood of consumers has been detected. According to Innova Consumer Insights, COVID-19 Survey 2020 has produced a change of interest in consumers, which is directly related to the search for products that provide them with a broader spectrum of health, not only physical, but also emotional and mental. Of the Brazilians surveyed, 21% said that during the Covid-19 pandemic they made healthier choices and bought more botanical supplements.

Julie Gattaz, Kerry Director of Strategic Beverage Marketing, comments that there are already several solutions that allow the food industry to offer consumers products that include ingredients considered beneficial, according to various studies, for mental and emotional health. “An example is the use of botanical, probiotic or beta-glucan supplements, which in addition to offering scientifically proven digestive and immune benefits, can also have a positive impact on consumers’ perception of their well-being and general mood.”

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related