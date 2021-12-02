The Rock and his 6000 calorie diet

Maybe you already know, but just in case you don’t know, Red Alert star Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock he did not rise to fame as an actor right away. In 1996, Johnson joined the WWE cast. (then WWF), and for eight years he was known simply as “The Rock”, a charismatic professional wrestler who spoke poorly and had a great physique.

His return to the big screen came five years later, when he played the Scorpion King in Return of the Mummy. The film was so successful that Johnson starred in his own 2002 spinoff film, The Scorpion King, and also set the Guinness World Record for the highest salary for a first actor: $ 5.5 million.

Since then, The Rock has continued to be a man of habit and has maintained his enormous size. He left WWE in 2004, but continued to make appearances until announcing his official retirement in 2019. In 2016, he was named the highest paid actor in Hollywood. He’s starred in a ton of action movies, like the franchise ‘The Fast & The Furious’, GI Joe: Retaliation and Hercules. But he’s also a true comedy actor, as evidenced by the latest Jumanji films and his co-starring role in Central Intelligence alongside Kevin Hart. And of course the kids adore him as the voice of Maui, the demigod of South Pacific legend, in Moana.

The Rock is also a serious businessman as the co-owner of Liga de Fútbol Extremo (XFL), Teremana tequila and Zoa energy drink. His Under Armor line, Project Rock, is a hit. In addition, he is the co-owner of the production company Seven Bucks Productions, responsible for Red Notice, Jumanji and other blockbusters. Let’s not forget: As of November 2021, The Rock has the fifth highest number of followers on Instagram (after Instagram itself, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner and Lionel Messi), where he is famous for sharing his heavy workout routines and even heavier meals.

But despite The Rock’s many accomplishments – we should also mention that he played soccer at the University of Miami on a full scholarship -, It is definitely famous for its extraordinary diet and grueling exercise routine. This is what he eats to keep The Rock “rock solid”.

The Rock diet and its 600 calories

Muscle and Fitness documented that The Rock once ate 52 ounces of cod a day for years to build his incredibly muscular physique. Cod was included in six of his seven daily meals, along with huge servings of various starches, such as sweet potatoes (12 ounces), white rice (2 cups), and oatmeal (2 cups). Each meal was completed with a cup of vegetables and various supplements such as protein of casein, a 10-egg white wafer, and a tablespoon of omega-3 fish oil.

In 2016, he recounted a similar daily diet to People magazine, though he said he swapped cod for proteins like beef, chicken and bison. In a recent interview with Delish, she addressed rumors about her diet: “I can confirm to some extent that she ate a lot of pounds of food a day., including a lot of cod, “he said.” And in fact, I recently switched my meals from cod of the day to salmon. “He also said that for years he had been eating between 6,000 and 8,000 calories a day.

Now, he says that as of November 2021, his diet is pretty much the same as ever. Eat five to six meals a day, sometimes seven.

Breakfast

You wake up to a bowl of cream of rice or oatmeal along with some buffalo and some eggs. On his Instagram, he can be found starting the day with a rich bowl of oatmeal topped with walnuts, strawberries and apples.

Second breakfast

After a workout, eat a bowl or rice (or another “fast-acting carbohydrate” that Delish describes, meaning it gets digested quickly), and chicken.

Lunch

For his third meal, he goes back to eating rice along with chicken or buffalo, and adds some vegetables.

Dinner … and beyond

He eats two or three more similar meals, and before bed, he has some type of protein (such as casein powder), carbohydrates, and vegetables. To stay hydrated, The Rock also drinks a ton of water; between 2.5 and 3 gallons a day. And while he doesn’t drink coffee, he does drink caffeine from Zoa, his own brand of energy drink.

The Rock cheat meals

But there is room for fun on The Rock Diet. It is practically famous for its “cheat” days once a week. Recently, he posted a plate of French fries and two bacon cheeseburgers alongside a glass of tequila. In October, he showed off a delicious stack of coconut lemon pancakes. And he’s also gotten into the holiday spirit with the latest ice cream flavors to come out of his collaboration with Dwanta Claus (Johnson’s alter ego) with Salt and Straw. All five flavors, like PB&J Coconut Banana Pancakes and Chocolate Gooey Brownie, among others, seem delicious. And he is not a teetotaler; The same Instagram post revealed a freezer shelf filled with Tequila Teremana, his own brand.

