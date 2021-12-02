The Redmi Note 11S prepares to reach the global market

If yesterday we echoed the recent presentation of the Redmi Note 11T in India, the latest certifications from the IMEI entity reveal a new model of this range, the Redmi Note 11S.

Thanks to XIAOMIUI we have learned of the existence of 6 new models of the Redmi Note 11 series that will reach the global market. Four of them will remain in the Redmi catalog and another two will arrive under the POCO brand, in the same way as the POCO M4 Pro.

The future Redmi Note 11S will arrive equipped with a MediaTek chipset. The exact model is not yet known, but it is speculated that it will have 5G connectivity and it could be the 7000 or even 9000 of the Dimensity range.

Regarding its camera, it will come with a rear module with three sensors. The main sensor ISOCELL HM2 developed by Samsung with a 108MP resolution that will be complemented by an 8MP wide-angle IMX355 and a 2MP macro one.

This new model could arrive together with the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro + that are expected to be the first to arrive in Europe at the beginning of the year. But we believe that Xiaomi will delay it for the month of March.

