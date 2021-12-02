The real story behind the game (Video)

There is no self-respecting basketball fan who has not seen “He got game,” translated into Spanish as “A bad move,” Spike Lee’s film that brings together Denzel Washington and Ray Allen in a story that revolves around the world of basketball.

In the film there is a key scene for its tension and importance for the characters. Ray Allen’s character Jesus Shuttlesworth faces his father one-on-one with a ball and a basket. Whoever has seen I have got game will surely have the scene in their memory. But, apparently, the plan was not what it ended up seeing.

As Denzel Washington told Bill Simmons on his podcast, he made things much more difficult for Allen than he expected (clearly winning 11-0).

“The whole time I was joking with Ray saying that I never went to my left, so I spent several days practicing my exits to the left, two, three hours,” Washington assured. “He didn’t know he was training for this. As soon as the scene started, I started to go to my left. It was not expected. And I was lucky, because the shots hit me. And I could feel how it was starting to itch. And I started to itch. I already knew that he was going to kill me, but that was worth it. I couldn’t have been comfortable losing 11-0. I let him believe that he was going to win me 11-0. And when I put a basket in and celebrate by turning around… look at the scene again and look at her face. He began to look around. If I could have beat him, I would have. But then he started pounding the hoop and stuff and everything changed. “

It turns out that Denzel Washington had played two seasons for the Fordham University team under PJ Carlesimo, and he remembered the odd trick, as Ray Allen was able to see.

