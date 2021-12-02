The PS5 receives a new update

PlayStation decided to start the last month of the year with a new update for the PS5. This console has had a pretty interesting year in this regard. From the arrival of a couple of improvements to the system, to finally allowing the user to use SSD cards to expand memory.

However, the December 1, 2021 update is very similar to the latest firmware enhancements, and does not offer anything substantial to the user. Instead, version 21.02-04.50.00 is only focused on “improving system performance”. That is all. Don’t expect something new for the interface or an option that changes the way the PS5 works.

As always, this update was probably downloaded during the early morning of today if you have your PS5 in sleep mode. In case this is not the case, all you need to do is enter the configuration section, go to system and update the console.

For several months now, updates to the PS5 are limited only to “improve system performance.” Hopefully this changes in the future and PlayStation offers us something truly substantial.. On related issues, a report indicates that the players of this console prefer physical games. In the same way, the Nintendo Switch has also been updated, and here we tell you its news.

Editor’s Note:

It’s good to see that PlayStation is constantly improving the performance of the console. However, the last substantial update arrived several months ago. It is time for a major change to hit the PS5. There is always room for improvement.

Via: PlayStation