The pros and cons of medicine, the secrets of healing. National Association of Hungarian Journalists

Dr. Peter Oswald One of the Hungarian pioneers of anesthesia and intensive care.

Which It’s beyond ABC We talk online about the epidemiological situation in his book entitled

Thursday, December 9 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The author was introduced by Albert Békássy, Professor of Pediatric Oncology living in Sweden and member of the Department of Health and Lifestyle.

„This book is a tribute to professional rescuers, volunteers, and people of heroic health care fitness at the time of the coronavirus pandemic, regardless of education and rank.

Nearly 80 years of history, the opportunities, struggles, joys and sufferings of an exceptionally successful medical profession, daily events, achievements, external actors, connecting with an unwavering fidelity to feel and see how they thought, worked, healed, revived and politicized from mid-19th century to the end of the century in Hungary «.

The book is made even more interesting thanks to the work of Istvan Madarasi, the Kossuth Prize-winning goldsmith and sculptor. The cover shows the Covid-19 virus.

To view the Department of Health and Lifestyle online book In addition to the members of the department, we welcome all interested MÚOSZ members.

Registration is open until 3:00 p.m. on December 9. to the email address [email protected] A Zoom call will be sent to applicants based on the record.

