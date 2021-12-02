The possible fate of Federico Viñas if he leaves America

Stove soccer is hotter than ever in America. The names and rumors have come and gone steadily since the removal of the Eagles in the quarterfinals of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021, which resulted in the determination to shake the cream squad.

All the players have been subjected to evaluation and the exits of players who have not performed what was expected of them are contemplated, one of them in the front area. And it is that, as reported by the Daily Record, Federico Viñas he is a candidate to leave, and could even have Necaxa as his destination.

In the last year, Ray have found in Coapa a team to feed on, that’s how it happened at the summer market with Alonso Escoboza placeholder image and Alan MedinaNow they have Nicolás Castillo on trial, they are interested in Nicolás Benedetti and could also target MaraViñas, who has not had the desired opportunities under the command of Santiago Solari.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT VIÑAS

Given this information, sources commented to Monumental Eagles that Federico Viñas he has not received notification from the management that they intend to thank him or use him as a bargaining chip. On the contrary, it remains for now within the institution, waiting to be able to stay in the fight for a place.

Thus, the future of Vineyards It will be resolved in the following weeks, either to leave the institution or to stay for one more tournament with the difficulty of filling the eye of a coach who has not had full confidence in him since he arrived at Coapa at the beginning of this year.