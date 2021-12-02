The POCO F4 filters its processor along with the rest of the Redmi K50 series

The next high-end smartphone from LITTLE continues to reveal new details. The LITTLE F4 It details which processor it will implement alongside the rest of the Redmi K50 series.

Several models of Redmi’s K50 series will be released outside of China under the rest of Xiaomi’s brands. In this way the Redmi K50 Pro will arrive in India as the Xiaomi 12X Pro and globally as the POCO F4.

According to the information provided by Digital Chat Station, the future POCO F4 or Redmi K50 Pro will arrive equipped with the Dimensity 9000, the most powerful processor from the Taiwanese semiconductor firm.

For his part the K50 Pro Ultra will equip Qualcomm’s most powerful processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; the K50 Pro + the Snapdragon 870 and the Redmi K50 the Dimensity 7000.

In this way Xiaomi will use a wide range of processors of the most varied using the best processors developed for 2022 and for the mid-range processors with proven efficiency.

The arrival of POCO F4 is expected for next January. Finally it will go from using a medium-high range chipset to the most powerful of MediaTek.

>> Stay up to date with offers and news on our Telegram channel <<





Stay up to date with all the news and offers from your favorite brand at our Telegram channel. If you are thinking of acquiring a new product from the brand and you have doubts, you can consult our group on Telegram or Facebook with a community in continuous growth.

And of course you can find us in the rest of RRSS: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Are you a fan of photography? Share your best snapshots with us in our photography group.