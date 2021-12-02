The PlayStation Plus version of Godfall will not include the campaign

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

This week, PlayStation announced the PlayStation Plus lineup for February. One of the games included in it is Godfall, title that you surely remember for being one of the first releases for PlayStation 5. If you were excited to finally be able to play this full experience, we have bad news for you: it does not include the campaign.

In the blog post announcing the PlayStation Plus games, Sony announced that the version of Godfall for PlayStation Plus it will not be the standard. What players will receive is the Challenger Edition.

Taking into account that Godfall It has already been on the market for a year, many could think that it was the final version or something similar. Rather, it is an endgame-focused version of this looter-slasher. When you start it, you will receive a character of the highest level with everything unlocked and you will be able to enjoy 3 game modes that will offer different challenges.

“Challenger Edition He immediately equips them with a variety of deadly weapons and pampers them with skill points. Put the three unlockable endgame modes to the test: Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and the Ascended Tower of Trials. Loot and attack in up to three player co-op mode to prove your skill, hone your skills and crush your enemies. The cooperative mode of Challenger Edition is compatible with all updated editions of Godfall and it supports cross-generation games, ”Sony explained on the PlayStation Blog.

It is worth mentioning that players who download the Challenger Edition from Godfall will have the opportunity to purchase the Deluxe Edition to have access to the campaign of Godfall and to the expansion Fire & Darkness.

What do you think about this news? Do you think PlayStation Plus should offer the full version of Godfall or that this is enough? Tell us in the comments.

Do you want to know more about PlayStation Plus? Here you will find all our coverage of the Sony service.