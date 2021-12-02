The official announcement of Sebastián Córdova to Chivas is already dated

On the arrival of Sebastian Cordova to the Club Guadalajara There is no going back, on the contrary, there is already a tentative date to give the official announcement by the leadership rojiblanca on the incorporation of the offensive midfielder for the 2022 Clausura Tournament, as he still belongs to America, the staunch rival of the Guadalajara.

Will be next Monday, December 6 when the leadership of the Rebaño Sagrado headed by Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez, report on the arrival of Córdova, who is a youth squad for the Eagles but had his debut in the First Division with Necaxa, just when Marcelo Leaño was the Rayos coach in 2018.

According to information from the communicator, Jesús Hernández from Multimedios, everything indicates that Guadalajara has decided to announce the hiring of the Mexican team, although it is very likely the player will not be present at said press conference, as he is concentrating on the Tricolor for the match against Chile that will be friendly to dispute andl Wednesday, December 8, in Dallas, Texas.

“It is expected that this Monday through a conference there will be the announcement even though Sebastián Córdova is not there, who is with the Mexican National Team and will play the friendly match in Dallas against Chile “, was part of what Hernández commented, making it clear that the agreement between clubs is a fact, they just need to fix personal and contractual issues, since Uriel Antuna is not very convinced of what America offers him.

The missing details for Córdova to sign with Chivas

“Córdova is defining contractual issues, salary issues, reductions and also a very important issue, tax issues. And it is that I also clarify, it is not that the exchange, it happens that Córdova earns a third of what Antuna earns and at the time of making the change, each one wants a substantial improvement. In the case of Córdova, neither as a joke to the numbers he earned in Coapa and the salary of the “Brujo” It is extremely high and in America they are not willing to equal it, far from it ”.